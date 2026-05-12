Genco Trading & Shipping Limited Sets the Record Straight on Diana’s False and Misleading Claims

Urges Shareholders to Vote “FOR” Genco’s Highly Qualified Board on the WHITE Proxy Card – and “WITHHOLD” on Diana’s Nominees
For More Information Visit www.GencoDrivesSuperiorReturns.com
NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) (“Genco” or the “Company”), the largest U.S. headquartered drybulk shipowner focused on the global transportation of commodities, today issued the following communication with important facts shareholders should know to protect their Genco investment.
KNOW THE FACTS: Vote the WHITE Proxy Card
Diana Shipping Inc. (“Diana”) has made numerous false, misleading and unsubstantiated claims as part of its hostile campaign to take over Genco on the cheap. Do NOT be fooled. Diana is making these statements to distract from the simple truth: Diana is trying to take control of your company without paying full and fair value for doing so.
Genco shareholders should have the facts about our highly qualified Board of Directors, our commitment to strong governance and our Comprehensive Value Strategy, which is driving strong returns and creating shareholder value. Shareholders also need to understand the facts about Diana and the risks of putting their unfit handpicked nominees on the Genco Board.
Here are just some of the many examples of Diana’s myths from their most recent disclosure and the facts that you should know.
About the value of Diana’s inadequate acquisition proposals
|Myths
|Facts
|Diana’s $23.50 per share March 2026 proposal represents approximately 1.0x net asset value (NAV).
|
|Diana’s March 2026 Proposal represents a compelling premium to Genco’s undisturbed share price in November.
|
About Genco’s attempts to engage with Diana
|Myths
|Facts
|Genco’s Board has refused to engage with Diana.
|
About Genco’s shareholder rights plan and credit agreement
|Myths
|Facts
|Genco ’s rights plan is harmful to shareholders.
|
|Genco’s credit agreement includes a “proxy put” provision designed to entrench the Board, under which an event of default may occur if a majority of the Board is replaced by directors not approved by incumbent members.
|
About Genco’s executive compensation
|Myths
|Facts
|Genco executives have received outsized pay packages as the company’s performance has declined.
|
|Genco adopted a new retention plan, principally benefiting executives.
|
|Genco’s EBITDA is in decline.
|
About Genco’s corporate governance and our directors’ independence
|Myths
|Facts
|Genco’s Compensation Committee chair is not independent and has financial and personal ties to Genco’s CEO through mutual involvement at a merchant bank.
|
|Three of Genco directors do not own Genco common stock.
|
|Genco has a record of “entrenchment.”
|
The biggest WHOPPERS of them all...
|Myths
|Facts
|Diana is “committed to maximizing the value of shareholders’ investment in Genco.”
|
|You should trust Diana.
|
|Diana’s nominees are fit to join the Genco Board, and you should vote for them
|
We urge you to rely on the facts and ignore Diana’s myths. Vote the WHITE proxy card today:
- “FOR” Genco’s nominees
- “FOR” proposals 2, 3, 4 and 5
- “WITHHOLD” on Diana’s handpicked nominees
- “AGAINST” Diana’s proposals, 6 and 7.
Additional shareholder resources regarding the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders can be found here: www.GencoDrivesSuperiorReturns.com.
If you have any questions or require any assistance with voting your shares, please call or email Genco’s proxy solicitor:
MacKenzie Partners, Inc.
Toll Free: 800-322-2885
Email: proxy@mackenziepartners.com
Jefferies LLC is acting as financial advisor to Genco and Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer (US) LLP and Sidley Austin LLP are serving as legal counsel to Genco. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as special advisor to the Board of Directors.
About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We transport key cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Newcastlemax and Capesize vessels (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk), enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. Genco’s fleet consists of 43 vessels with an average age of 12.6 years and an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,935,000 dwt.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to: statements related to the Company’s views and expectations regarding Diana Shipping Inc.’s unsolicited tender offer; any statements relating to the plans, strategies and objectives of management or the Company’s Board for future operations and activities; any statements concerning the expected development, performance, market share or competitive performance relating to products or services; any statements regarding current or future macroeconomic trends or events and the impact of those trends and events on the Company and its financial performance; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts and often use words such as “anticipate,” “budget,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of potential future events, circumstances or future operating or financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations and observations. Included among the factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this release are the following: (i) the Company’s plans and objectives for future operations; (ii) that any transaction based on Diana’s non-binding indicative proposal or otherwise may not be consummated at all; (iii) the ability of Genco and its shareholders to recognize the anticipated benefits of any such transaction; (iv) the exercise of the discretion of our Board regarding the declaration of dividends, including without limitation the amount that our Board determines to set aside for reserves under our dividend policy; and (v) other factors listed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent reports on Form 8-K and Form 10-Q. Our ability to pay dividends in any period will depend upon various factors, including the limitations under any credit agreements to which we may be a party, applicable provisions of Marshall Islands law and the final determination by the Board of Directors each quarter after its review of our financial performance, market developments, and the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. The timing and amount of dividends, if any, could also be affected by factors affecting cash flows, results of operations, required capital expenditures, or reserves. As a result, the amount of dividends actually paid may vary. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this communication represent the Company’s views as of the date of this communication and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, other than as required by federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.
Important Additional Information and Where to Find It
The Company has filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, an accompanying WHITE proxy card, and other relevant documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s shareholders for the Company’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. THE COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ THE COMPANY’S DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO), THE ACCOMPANYING WHITE PROXY CARD, AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the definitive proxy statement, an accompanying WHITE proxy card, any amendments or supplements to the definitive proxy statement, and other documents that the Company files with the SEC at no charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies will also be available at no charge by clicking the “SEC Filings” link in the “Financials” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.gencoshipping.com/.
EBITDA Reconciliation
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|EBITDA Reconciliation:
|(unaudited)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
|$
|9,309
|$
|(11,923
|)
|+
|Net interest expense
|3,833
|2,179
|+
|Depreciation and amortization
|21,038
|17,665
|EBITDA(1)
|$
|34,180
|$
|7,921
|+
|Impairment of vessel assets
|527
|-
|+
|Net gain on sale of vessels
|(2,075
|)
|-
|+
|Other operating expense
|3,826
|-
|-
|+
|Unrealized gain on fuel hedges
|(238
|)
|(6
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|36,220
|$
|7,915
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2026
|March 31, 2025
|FLEET DATA:
|(unaudited)
|Total number of vessels at end of period
|44
|42
|Average number of vessels(2)
|43.4
|42.0
|Total ownership days for fleet(3)
|3,903
|3,780
|Total chartered-in days(4)
|404
|273
|Total available days for fleet(5)
|4,127
|3,777
|Total available days for owned fleet(6)
|3,723
|3,504
|Total operating days for fleet(7)
|4,104
|3,732
|Fleet utilization(8)
|99.2
|%
|98.0
|%
|AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS:
|Time charter equivalent(9)
|$
|19,346
|$
|11,884
|Daily vessel operating expenses per vessel(10)
|6,805
|6,592
1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) attributable to Genco Shipping & Trading Limited plus net interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is included because it is used by management and certain investors as a measure of operating performance. EBITDA is used by analysts in the shipping industry as a common performance measure to compare results across peers. Our management uses EBITDA as a performance measure in consolidating internal financial statements and it is presented for review at our board meetings. We believe that EBITDA is useful to investors as the shipping industry is capital intensive which often results in significant depreciation and cost of financing. EBITDA presents investors with a measure in addition to net income to evaluate our performance prior to these costs. EBITDA is not an item recognized by U.S. GAAP (i.e. non-GAAP measure) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other indicator of a company’s operating performance required by U.S. GAAP. EBITDA is not a measure of liquidity or cash flows as shown in our consolidated statement of cash flows. The definition of EBITDA used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies.
2) Average number of vessels is the number of vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.
3) We define ownership days as the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet has been owned by us. Ownership days are an indicator of the size of our fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that we record during a period.
4) We define chartered-in days as the aggregate number of days in a period during which we chartered-in third-party vessels.
5) We define available days as the number of our ownership days and chartered-in days less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire due to familiarization upon acquisition, repairs or repairs under guarantee, vessel upgrades or special surveys. Companies in the shipping industry generally use available days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels should be capable of generating revenues.
6) We define available days for the owned fleet as available days less chartered-in days.
7) We define operating days as the number of our total available days in a period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues.
8) We calculate fleet utilization as the number of our operating days during a period divided by the number of ownership days plus chartered-in days less drydocking days.
9) We define TCE rates as our voyage revenues less voyage expenses, charter hire expenses, and realized gain or losses on fuel hedges, divided by the number of the available days of our owned fleet during the period. TCE rate is not an item recognized by U.S. GAAP (i.e., it is a non-GAAP measure). However it is a common shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charterhire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per-day amounts while charterhire rates for vessels on time charters generally are expressed in such amounts. Our estimated TCE for the second quarter of 2026 is based on fixtures booked to date. Actual results may vary based on the actual duration of voyages and other factors. Accordingly, we are unable to provide, without unreasonable efforts, a reconciliation of estimated TCE for the second quarter to the most comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|Total Fleet
|(unaudited)
|Voyage revenues (in thousands)
|$
|114,429
|$
|71,269
|Voyage expenses (in thousands)
|36,276
|27,354
|Charter hire expenses (in thousands)
|6,096
|2,285
|Realized (loss) gain on fuel hedges (in thousands)
|(40
|)
|8
|72,017
|41,638
|Total available days for owned fleet
|3,723
|3,504
|Total TCE rate
|$
|19,346
|$
|11,884
10) We define daily vessel operating expenses to include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance expenses relating to repairs and maintenance (excluding drydocking), the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses. Daily vessel operating expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.
Operating Cash Flow
Operating cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe the non-GAAP measure presented provides investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding the Company’s operating performance. Actual results may vary based on the actual duration of voyages and other factors. Accordingly, we are unable to provide, without unreasonable efforts, a reconciliation of our 2026 projected operating cash flow to the most comparable financials measures presented in accordance with GAAP.
Investor Contact
Peter Allen
Chief Financial Officer
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
(646) 443-8550
Media Contact
Leon Berman
IGB Group
(212) 477-8438
lberman@igbir.com
1 Despite Diana’s claims that it did so “in the market through brokers” on a single day, it appears their disclosure was improper. The purchase price and amount of shares Diana listed in its filing were above the publicly reported high price and volume for that day. https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1326200/000091957425005889/0000919574-25-005889-index.htm.
2 We believe the non-GAAP measure presented provides investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding the Company’s operating performance. Please see the end of this communication for a reconciliation table.
3 Our projected 2026 operating cash flow is based on our fixtures to date and assumes the forward freight agreement (FFA) curve for the balance of the year. For further details of the calculation of operating cash flow and our assumptions and qualifications, including estimated expenses and utilization rates, please see p. 39 of our Q1 earnings presentation at https://investors.gencoshipping.com/overview/default.aspx.
4 As rated by Webber Research.
5 Quentin Bruce Saones was one of the four Directors of Sterling Shipping Agencies Limited when it entered compulsory liquidation in July 2023. Jens Ismar served as CEO of Bulk Invest (formerly part of Western Bulk), which filed for bankruptcy in March 2016. During Gustav Brun-Lie’s less than three years as CEO of Statt Torsk ASA, he oversaw the destruction of more than 80% of the company’s shareholder value (from NOK2.50 at IPO on 4/23/2021 to NOK0.53 on 2/1/2024, the last trading date per Factset) before merging it into a sector competitor at a near all-time low share price.