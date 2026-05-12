AI Shopping Agents and Agentic Commerce Research Report 2026: Adoption Trends and Execution Limits - Control of Interfaces and Infrastructure Defines Competitive Positioning

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Shopping Agents and Agentic Commerce 2026: Adoption Trends and Execution Limits" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes global developments in AI-driven commerce, payments infrastructure, and platform dynamics. The report examines how artificial intelligence is influencing the digital commerce journey, from product discovery to payment execution, and explores consumer adoption, AI-driven traffic shifts, and the role of trust and authorization in enabling agent-led transactions.

Key Highlights

AI adoption in commerce is concentrated in early-stage activities, with usage at ~62% for comparison versus ~23% at checkout and 19% post-purchase.

Generative AI retail traffic in the U.S. shows growth of up to 4,700% year over year in July 2025, alongside declining organic search traffic.

Global agentic commerce revenue could reach USD 3 trillion to USD 5 trillion by 2030, reflecting long-term structural potential.

AI is Reshaping Demand Formation in Digital Commerce

AI-driven interfaces are increasingly influencing how consumers discover and evaluate products, integrating multiple stages of the shopping journey into a single interaction. Growth in AI-driven referrals and search indicates that product visibility and demand formation are shifting away from traditional browsing and toward AI-mediated environments.

Execution Layer Constraints Persist Across Payments and Trust

Despite strong adoption in discovery, transaction execution remains constrained by payment authorization frameworks, infrastructure readiness, and trust. Consumers show limited willingness to delegate transactions due to concerns around security, privacy, and reliability, indicating a gap between influence and execution.

Control of Interfaces and Infrastructure Defines Competitive Positioning

Market competition is shifting toward ownership of AI interfaces and supporting infrastructure. Diverging strategies between closed ecosystems and open models are shaping how transactions are routed and how merchants access consumers, with increasing reliance on AI-driven distribution layers.

Key Questions Answered

What patterns are emerging in AI usage across the shopping journey globally in 2026, and how do they differ between discovery, comparison, and transaction execution stages?

How are AI-driven traffic flows evolving across North America and Europe in 2025-2026, and what implications do they have for digital marketing strategies?

What role do payment systems, authorization mechanisms, and identity verification play in enabling AI-led transactions globally in 2026?

What security, fraud, and risk management challenges are emerging globally in 2025-2026 as AI systems become more integrated into payment processes?

What market developments are shaping the growth trajectory and revenue potential of agentic commerce globally in 2026 and beyond?

Companies Featured

Amazon

Shopify

Google

Microsoft

OpenAI

Anthropic

Visa

Mastercard

PayPal

Stripe

Block

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Consumer Adoption and Trust in AI Shopping

3.1. Global Adoption and Usage of AI in Shopping

3.2. AI-Driven Discovery and Decision Influence

3.3. Consumer Trust, Concerns, and Adoption Barriers

3.4. Europe: Shopping Journey Behavior and Trust Dynamics

3.5. APAC: Channel Behavior in AI-Assisted Shopping

3.6. Section Summary

4. AI-Driven Traffic Shifts and the Decline of Traditional Discovery

4.1. North America Disruption Signals in AI-Driven Traffic

4.2. Expansion of AI Traffic Share in Europe

4.3. Sector-Level Impact of LLM Traffic in European Retail

4.4. AI Referral Growth Across Key Markets

4.5. Section Summary

5. Technology Foundations and Platform Dynamics of Agentic Commerce

5.1. Technology Foundations and Platform Infrastructure

5.2. AI-Driven Product Discovery and Selection Mechanisms

5.3. Enterprise Adoption and Future Development of AI Agents

5.4. Section Summary

6. Payments, Trust, and the Execution Layer of Agentic Commerce

6.1. Agent-Led Payments and Emerging Payment Infrastructure

6.2. Security, Fraud, and Risk Management in AI Payments

6.3. Trust, Explainability, and Adoption Constraints in Payments

6.4. Regional Developments in AI-Driven Payments

6.5. Section Summary

7. Market Disruption and Structural Changes in the Commerce Journey

7.1. AI-Driven Disruption and Transformation of the Shopping Journey

7.2. Platform Power, Retailer Strategy, and Competitive Positioning

7.3. Europe: Consumer Behavior and Trust as Market Indicators

7.4. Section Summary

8. Retailer Response and Strategic Adaptation to AI Commerce

8.1. Shifting Visibility, AI Adoption, and Channel Exposure

8.2. AI-Driven Differentiation and Strategic Response in Retail

8.3. Section Summary

9. Market Outlook: From Assisted Shopping to Autonomous Commerce

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yw650v

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