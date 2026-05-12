Real-Time Payments and A2A Infrastructure Report 2026: Market Growth, Multi-Rail Models, and Cross-Border Interoperability - Focus on U.S., U.K ,Germany, India, China, Singapore, Brazil, Saudi Arabia

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Real-Time Payments and A2A Infrastructure 2026: Market Growth, Multi-Rail Models, and Cross-Border Interoperability" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the expansion of real-time payments, account-to-account (A2A) infrastructure, and multi-rail payment ecosystems.

The report examines the global growth of real-time payment systems, the evolving role of account-based payment infrastructure across domestic and cross-border transactions, and the operational and economic shifts associated with lower-cost payment rails. It provides structured, source-based insights into RTP transaction growth, payment monetization models, merchant acceptance trends, interoperability initiatives, open banking adoption, and emerging infrastructure developments across global payment ecosystems.

Key Highlights:

Worldwide, real-time payment transactions are projected to more than double from over 260 billion in 2023 to more than 575 billion by 2028, reflecting continued expansion of instant payment infrastructure globally.

Global A2A transaction volumes are forecast to increase from 60 billion in 2024 to over 185 billion by 2029, indicating accelerating adoption of lower-cost account-based payment rails.

In 2025, more than 75% of payment executives globally identified debit and prepaid cards as most exposed to disruption from A2A payments, highlighting increasing pressure on traditional domestic payment models.

Real-Time Payment Infrastructure Expands Across Global Markets

Real-time payment systems continue scaling globally across both developed and emerging markets. India and Brazil remain among the leading RTP markets, while Europe expands instant payment infrastructure through SEPA Instant and PSD2 frameworks. The U.S. market also continues developing RTP and FedNow systems alongside existing ACH infrastructure.

Multi-Rail Payment Models Influence Payment Economics

The expansion of A2A and instant payment systems continues influencing payment monetization globally. Card-based payment systems remain linked to interchange and processing fee structures, while many account-based payment systems operate with lower transaction pricing. Payment providers increasingly operate within multi-rail environments combining cards, RTP systems, ACH infrastructure, and digital wallets.

Cross-Border Infrastructure and Open Banking Continue Facing Constraints

Despite expanding domestic RTP adoption, cross-border payments remain dependent on fragmented national infrastructure and correspondent banking systems. Most A2A systems continue operating primarily within domestic markets, while open banking adoption faces challenges related to fraud concerns, onboarding complexity, and regulatory fragmentation.

Key Questions Answered:

How are global real-time payment expansion, multi-rail infrastructure, and account-to-account payment systems reshaping payment ecosystems in 2026?

What factors are driving the global growth of real-time and A2A payments, and how do adoption patterns differ across major regions and markets through 2028?

How are lower-cost A2A payment rails, open banking frameworks, and instant payment systems influencing payment economics, merchant costs, and revenue structures globally in 2026?

What structural, regulatory, and interoperability challenges continue to limit cross-border real-time and A2A payment adoption worldwide in 2026?

How are emerging technologies such as AI, payment orchestration, stablecoins, and tokenized settlement models influencing the future development of global payment infrastructure in 2026?

Companies Featured

PayPal

Apple Pay

Google Pay

FedNow Service

RTP Network

ACH Network

Same Day ACH

UPI (Unified Payments Interface)

BHIM-UPI

Pix

Wero

PayNow

PromptPay

EuroPA

EMPSA

Countries Covered:

U.S.

U.K

Germany

India

China

Singapore

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Global Real-Time Payments Market Overview

3.1. Global RTP Transaction Growth

Global: Real-Time Payment Transactions, in billions of Transactions, and Growth Rates, 2022-2023 & 2028f

Global: Non-Cash Transactions, in billions of Transactions, and Growth Rates, 2018, 2021-2024f & 2028f

Global: Instant Payments as Share of Non-Cash Transaction Volume, in %, 2023 & 2028f

Global: Share of Real-Time Payments in Total Electronic Transactions, in %, 2023 & 2028f

3.2. Global A2A and E-Commerce Payment Trends

Global: Share of Real-Time Account-to-Account Payments in Total Retail Payments, in %, 2024

Global: Payment Methods in E-Commerce, in % of E-Commerce Transaction Value, 2025 & 2030f

Global: E-Commerce Share of Checkout by Payment Method, in % of Transaction Value, 2023 & 2027f

3.3. Global RTP Market Concentration

Global: Top Five Real-Time Payment Markets by Transaction Volume and Year-on-Year Growth, in billions of Transactions and %, 2023

Global: Instant Payment Penetration and Year-on-Year Volume Growth by Region, in %, 2024

Global: A2A Transaction Volume, in billions, and Total Growth, 2024 & 2029f

4. Global Payment Economics and Industry Structure

4.1. Revenue Models in RTP and A2A Payments

Global: Impact of A2A Payments and Alternative Rails on Revenue Pools, April 2026

Global: A2A Payment Monet. Models, Fee Structures, Cost Allocation and Value-Added Services, April 2026

Global: Real-Time Paym. Business Models, Value Capture, Revenue Layers and Comp. Positioning, Apr 2026

Global: Payment Value Chain Profit Pools, Issuing, Acquiring, Processing, and Revenue Layers, April 2026

Global: Commercial Payment Revenue Distribution by Region, in % of Total Payment Revenues, 2024

Global: Consumer Payment Revenue Distribution by Region, in % of Total Payment Revenues, 2024

Global: Revenue Structure and Monetization Mechanisms Across Card and A2A Payment Models, April 2026

4.2. Multi-Rail Infrastructure and Payment Orchestration

Global: Strategic Responses to A2A Payments and Multi-Rail Ecosystems, April 2026

Global: Multi-Rail Payment, Orchestration Adoption, Infrastructure Positioning, and Revenue Models, Apr 2026

4.3. Merchant Economics and Cost Structures

Global: Merchant Payment Acceptance Costs for Card-Based and A2A Transactions, April 2026

Global: Card Type Selected as Most Impacted by A2A Payments, in % of Payment Executives, 2025

Global: Merchant Acceptance of Selected Payment Methods, in % of Respondents, 2023 & 2025e

5. Global and Regional Cross-Border Payments and Interoperability

5.1. Cross-Border A2A Payment Challenges

Global: Cross-Border A2A Payment Limitations and Card Network Dominance, April 2026

5.2. Emerging Interoperability Initiatives

Europe: SEPA Instant Credit Transfer Usage Patterns Across Retail Transactions, May 2026

Europe: Use of Open Banking Payments Across Transaction Types, May 2026

Europe: Development and Rollout of EPI's Wero Payment System, May 2026

6. Global and Regional Drivers and Barriers of RTP Adoption

6.1. Adoption Drivers

Global: Success Factors Behind UPI and Pix, Policy Mandates, Cost Structures, and Infrastr. Design, Apr 2026

6.2. Adoption Barriers

Global: Open Banking Payment Adoption Barriers, Merchant, Consumer, and Regulatory Constraints, Apr 2026

U.S.: Structural Barriers to Real-Time and A2A Payment Adoption, April 2026

7. Regional RTP and A2A Payment Markets

7.1. North America

7.1.1. United States

U.S.: Real-Time Payment Transactions, in billions of Transactions, and CAGR, 2023 & 2028f

U.S.: Real-Time Payment Network Participation and Usage, FedNow vs RTP, April 2026

U.S.: Consumer Payment Behavior and Relative Usage of Payment Methods, April 2026

U.S.: Role of ACH and Same-Day ACH in Account-to-Account Payment Infrastructure, April 2026

U.S.: Bank Priorities in Payment Initiatives by Implementation Timeline, in % of Respondents, 2025

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Overview

7.2.2. United Kingdom

7.2.3. Germany

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. India

7.3.2. China

7.3.3. Singapore

7.4. Latin America

7.4.1. Brazil

7.5. Middle East

7.5.1. Middle East Overview

7.5.2. Saudi Arabia

8. Global Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

8.1. Emerging Trends and Future Areas to Watch

Global: Impact of A2A Payment Expansion on Card Network Value Pools and Transaction Segments, Apr 2026

Global: Cross-Border Payment Infrast., Interoperability Models, and System Integration Approaches, May 2026

Global: AI Applications in Payment Processing, Fraud Detection, and Operational Infrastructure, May 2026

Global: Stablecoins, Tokenized Deposits, and Blockchain-Based Settlement in Payment Systems, May 2026

9. Conclusion

Conclusion: Global RTP Expansion, Multi-Rail Infrastr. Development, and Cross-Border Payment Evolution

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxkbh7

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