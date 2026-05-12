American Bus Association Sues New York City Over Discriminatory Idling Enforcement That Threatens Interstate Transportation and the City’s Economy

Enforcement practices and rising penalties threaten interstate transportation, tourism, and small businesses reliant on group travel

In New York alone, the motorcoach industry generates more than $12.7 billion in economic impact, supports 59,200 jobs, and drives $5.9 billion in visitor spending annually

Recent survey shows more than 40% of interstate motorcoach operators have reduced trips to the city or declined NYC-specific charters due to idling enforcement; 30% indicated they would stop operating in NYC completely if the fines increase



NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Bus Association (ABA), the leading voice in North America’s charter bus, motorcoach, group travel and tourism industries, joined by leading interstate motorcoach operators, has filed a federal lawsuit against New York City and its Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), seeking to halt what it calls an unfair, discriminatory, and costly enforcement regime under the City’s idling law, one that is driving up costs, disrupting interstate commerce, and threatening a vital sector of the region’s economy.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, challenges the City’s use of its Citizens Air Complaint (CAC) program. The ABA asserts that the program disproportionately targets private motorcoach companies, while exempting publicly owned fleets, including buses operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and New York City Transit, from enforcement under the same law.

The ABA warns that New York City’s current enforcement practices and proposed increases in fines could significantly restrict access to the city for interstate bus operators, with ripple effects for tourism, commuters, and the small businesses that depend on affordable group travel into New York City.

The ABA contends that New York City’s idling enforcement regime is unlawful, arguing that it:

Violates constitutional protections by treating similarly situated transportation operators differently;

Unlawfully burdens interstate commerce by increasing the cost and risk of entering and operating in New York City; and

Conflicts with federal safety regulations that often require buses to idle to maintain critical systems such as air brakes, passenger safety equipment, cabin temperatures for passengers, wheelchair accessibility equipment, and emissions-control technology.



“Private motorcoach operators help keep New York City moving by supporting tourism, conventions, student travel, and interstate transportation,” said Fred Ferguson, president and CEO of the American Bus Association. “These operators generate significant economic activity while helping reduce congestion by removing dozens of cars from the road with every trip. This lawsuit is about ensuring interstate bus operators are treated fairly under the law and that enforcement is applied consistently across all fleets. Modern motorcoaches are among the most environmentally efficient forms of passenger transportation, emitting less carbon dioxide per passenger-mile than any other mode and outperforming air, rail and personal vehicles in energy efficiency.”

According to the complaint, private carriers have been hit with more than 4,000 idling summonses since 2020, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines and mounting legal costs. Meanwhile, the City’s own fleets are routinely exempt from penalties through administrative dismissals and enforcement loopholes. To make matters worse, the New York City Council has introduced a bill that would increase idling fines by up to 200%, raising the maximum penalty to as much as $6,000 - an amount that could force small operators out of business and deter buses and their passengers from traveling to New York City.

The lawsuit also calls out the City’s “bounty-style” CAC system, which offers financial incentives to private individuals to file idling complaints. Under the CAC program, private citizens can receive a portion of the penalties collected from reported violations. The ABA argues that this structure fosters a predatory enforcement environment driven by profit rather than environmental benefit.

The ABA states that motorcoaches are among the most environmentally efficient forms of transportation available today. According to research commissioned by the American Bus Association Foundation and conducted in partnership with Oxford Economics, motorcoaches outperform commercial air travel, rail, transit buses, ferries, and personal vehicles in energy consumption and carbon emissions per passenger-mile. The study also found that motorcoaches equipped with Clean Idle technology reduce idle nitrogen oxide emissions by nearly 50% below the regulatory limit during common loading and rest-stop periods.

“The motorcoach industry supports cleaner, more efficient transportation and shares the City’s interest in reducing emissions,” said Michelle Petelicki, president of Panorama Tours. “Motorcoaches already move more people with fewer vehicles on the road, helping reduce congestion and emissions across New York City. Industry research shows motorcoaches emit less carbon dioxide per passenger-mile than any other major mode of transportation, and many modern fleets are equipped with Clean Idle technology that significantly reduces emissions during necessary idle periods. This lawsuit is not about opposing environmental goals. It is about ensuring enforcement is fair, consistent, and grounded in operational realities.”

Recent ABA survey data further underscores the growing impact New York City’s idling enforcement policies are having on interstate transportation, tourism, and motorcoach operations. Operators reported increasing financial strain, operational disruptions, delayed citations, and concerns related to passenger safety and accessibility. More than 40% of respondents said they have already reduced trips to New York City or declined charters due to the current enforcement environment, and many warned they may further limit or end service to the city if penalties continue to rise.

Survey respondents also described operational challenges ranging from limited layover space and delayed citations to concerns around passenger safety, accessibility, and maintaining temperature-controlled environments for seniors, students, and medically vulnerable passengers. One respondent noted that ‘some students depend on temperature-controlled environments due to medical conditions, disabilities, or motion sensitivity,’ highlighting concerns that strict idling enforcement may negatively impact passenger well-being and accessibility. Multiple operators also indicated they are considering reducing or ending trips to New York City entirely due to the current enforcement environment.

The ABA emphasizes that the lawsuit does not challenge clean air objectives or environmental progress. Instead, it seeks equal enforcement, regulatory consistency, and policies that recognize the role motorcoaches already play in reducing congestion and transportation-related emissions. It further argues that sustainable transportation policy should encourage efficient group travel solutions, not disproportionately penalize the very operators helping reduce traffic congestion, vehicle volume, and emissions in New York City.

Through the lawsuit, the ABA and its co-plaintiffs are seeking injunctive relief to stop the City’s enforcement practices, along with a declaration that the current regime is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law.

About the American Bus Association

Founded in 1926, the American Bus Association (ABA) is North America’s leading trade association representing the full spectrum of group travel, domestic tourism, and ground transportation. ABA brings together motorcoach operators, tour companies, manufacturers, travel destinations, attractions, and tourism organizations to connect people with places—and drive the business of travel forward.

ABA delivers best-in-class services to its members through its signature events and programs, including ABA Marketplace—the premier North American travel and group tour show—and a nationally recognized advocacy and regulatory affairs program. ABA’s Bus Industry Safety Council (BISC) is the industry’s foremost resource for safety, compliance, and operational training, while the Driving Force

Council serves as the leading voice for workforce development and talent solutions across the industry.

Through its 501(c)(3) affiliate, the ABA Foundation, ABA invests in the future of the industry by supporting scholarships, advancing critical research and data collection, and leading efforts to combat human trafficking on America’s roadways.

Media Inquiries:

Ben Rome

Senior Director of Content | American Bus Association

+1 (202) 218-7220

brome@buses.org

Susan Donahue

Skyya PR for American Bus Association

(646) 454-9378

aba@skyya.com

Richard Bamberger

917-662-8370