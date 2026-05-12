Loblaw Releases 2025 Live Life Well® Report Highlighting Progress in Sustainability, Community Support, and Social Impact

BRAMPTON, Ontario, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) released its 2025 Live Life Well® report, highlighting the Company’s continued progress across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities.

As a proudly Canadian food and health care company, Loblaw remains committed to helping Canadians prosper today and for generations to come. This commitment is reflected in ongoing efforts to address climate change, advance social equity, and support communities across the country.

“As a generational Canadian company, we are deeply rooted in the communities we serve,” said Per Bank, President and CEO, Loblaw Companies Limited. “Across more than 2,800 stores, our Franchisee Owners, Associate Owners, Managers, Pharmacists and colleagues live where they work. They understand the realities facing their neighbours, and that proximity shapes how we respond to social challenges, climate impacts, and the everyday needs of the millions of Canadians who rely on us.”

In 2025, Loblaw continued to advance its ESG priorities through initiatives that included improving food access, advancing responsible sourcing, strengthening climate resilience, and supporting health equity.

Key highlights from 2025 include:

Reduced food waste by donating more than 20,000 metric tonnes of food to food banks and recovery organizations.

Strengthened responsible sourcing efforts through ongoing partnerships with Canadian suppliers and initiatives that aim to protect ecosystems.

Advanced climate action by investing in renewable energy, reducing emissions, and redesigning packaging to improve the recyclability of thousands of products.

Raised and donated more than $23.7 million to President’s Choice Children’s Charity, supporting school food programs that reached one million children.

Raised and donated more than $18.7 million to the Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health, supporting health equity for all women in Canada.

Opened 250 Pharmacy Care Clinics, improving access to care in the communities we serve.

Read the full 2025 Live Life Well® report at https://www.loblaw.ca/en/responsibility/.

For more information, contact pr@loblaw.ca.