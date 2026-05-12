Legacy Cremation Services Brazenly Violating Federal Court Order

MADISON, CONN., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Cremation Services continues to prey on grieving families nationwide despite a federal court order intended to stop its deceptive practices, according to a recent investigation by Truth in Advertising, Inc. (TINA.org). The ad watchdog, together with the Consumer Federation of America and the Funeral Consumers Alliance, is urging the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Legacy’s brazen and widespread deceptive marketing practices.

The 2023 court order prohibits Legacy from representing that it is a direct provider of funeral or cremation services and requires the company to clearly disclose that it merely arranges for such services through independent funeral homes and crematories. After receiving a consumer tip, TINA.org found, however, that Legacy uses a sprawling network of 60,000 state-, territory- and city-specific webpages to advertise itself as a local cremation and funeral provider even though it does not operate a single funeral home or crematory anywhere in the country. These webpages appear in search engine results when consumers search online for cremation services in their area.

Legacy is further barred from making misleading price claims and is required to provide easily obtainable and accurate pricing information. But TINA.org’s investigation revealed that Legacy simultaneously advertises cremation services starting between $995–$1,395 while hiding a mandatory $1,895 “Basic Professional Services” fee that exceeds the entire advertised price range, all while claiming “transparent pricing with no hidden fees.” Consumer complaints describe discovering the true cost – sometimes double or triple the advertised price – only after Legacy is in possession of the body.

“Legacy is exploiting particularly susceptible consumers who must make time-sensitive decisions at a moment of profound grief and emotional vulnerability,” said TINA.org Executive Director Bonnie Patten. “This behavior is shameful, harms consumers and must be stopped.”

More than a dozen states have pursued Legacy for similar misconduct since 2001, issuing cease-and-desist orders, fines and license revocations — none of which appear to have stopped Legacy from deceiving and harming consumers. The organizations are urging the DOJ and FTC to hold Legacy accountable through strong federal enforcement. Officials in 17 states also received a copy of the complaint.

Read more about TINA.org’s investigation into Legacy.