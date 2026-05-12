Colliers to partner with specialist engineering and design firm

TORONTO and OKLAHOMA CITY, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), today announced that the U.S. division of its Engineering segment has entered into a definitive agreement to partner with Frankfurt-Short-Bruza Associates P.C. (“FSB”). FSB will establish a national aviation practice for Colliers Engineering & Design (“Colliers Engineering”) and significantly expand capabilities in the federal, mission-critical and Native American sectors. Under Colliers' unique partnership model, FSB’s senior leadership team will become significant shareholders in Colliers Engineering and play a key role in its leadership going forward. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

Founded in 1945, FSB is an Oklahoma City-based multidisciplinary engineering and design firm with over 140 professionals across five offices, providing MEP engineering, structural engineering and architectural services. The firm has earned a national reputation as a leader in aviation facility design, backed by a portfolio of over $4.7 billion in federal and commercial aircraft hangar projects.

This transaction provides Colliers Engineering with immediate access to the high-barrier-to-entry aviation market, where FSB’s best-in-class qualifications and longstanding client relationships are critical to success. FSB’s focus on mission-critical markets also provides a significant opportunity for Colliers Engineering to capitalize on historic demand for data center projects.

“FSB has built an exceptional reputation delivering complex aviation, federal, and mission‑critical projects,” said Kevin L. Haney, PE, President and CEO, Colliers Engineering | U.S. “Their design‑led culture, deep engineering expertise, and established client relationships are a perfect fit for our organization. We are thrilled to welcome their talented team and expand our capabilities in these growing end markets.”

“Joining Colliers Engineering represents an exciting new chapter for our people and our clients,” said Gene O. Brown, President and CEO, FSB. “Colliers Engineering’s commitment to technical excellence, partnership culture, and client service aligns seamlessly with how we’ve built our business. Together, we will continue to take on larger, more complex engagements and deliver broader, integrated solutions to our clients.”

Black Iron Advisers, LLC, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to FSB.

Company Contacts:

Elias Mulamoottil

Global Chief Investment Officer & CEO, Engineering

Christian Mayer

Global Chief Financial Officer & CEO, Commercial Real Estate

(416) 960-9500

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company operating through three industry leading businesses: Commercial Real Estate, Engineering, and Investment Management. With greater than a 30-year track record of consistent growth and strong recurring cash flows, we scale complementary, high-value businesses that provide essential services across the full asset lifecycle.

Our unique partnership philosophy empowers exceptional leaders, preserves our entrepreneurial culture, and ensures meaningful inside ownership — driving strong alignment and sustained value creation for our shareholders.

With $5.7 billion in annual revenues, 24,000 professionals, and $109 billion in assets under management, Colliers is committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com.