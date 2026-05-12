Mediacom Advances Its DOCSIS 4.0 Network Upgrades Plans With AOI Quantum Bandwidth

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of advanced optical and HFC networking products that power AI, today announced it is working with Mediacom to accelerate the upgrade and continued expansion of its fiber and coax network infrastructure.

Mediacom, the fifth largest cable operator in the U.S. offering high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to more than three million homes and businesses across 22 states, announced plans last year to upgrade its network to offer faster upload and download speeds to 1 million homes by the end of 2026. It aims to accomplish this using a distributed access architecture (DAA) with DOCSIS 4.0 technology, fiber expansion, and a whole-home Wi-Fi solution powered by eero 7 technology. The company completed deployments across key markets including Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota, with plans to continue across its footprint to cover approximately 1 million homes by the end of 2026.

As the primary vendor for Mediacom’s upgrade across its legacy Gainmaker and Motorola system amplifier holdings, AOI will help to ensure the continued success of the project with key products from its broadband networking portfolio. to include:

QuantumLink™ Remote Management and Monitoring Software

The Quantum18 ™ MB 1.8GHz Amplifier

MB 1.8GHz Amplifier The Quantum18™ BLE 1.8GHz Line Extender



Digicomm International, AOI’s exclusive distribution partner, will support Mediacom with immediate availability and logistics services from its stocking distribution center in Englewood, CO. Over the past 12 months, Digicomm has shipped several hundred thousand AOI 1.8 GHZ amplifiers to multiple North American operators.

“Mediacom is committed to delivering the best-connected experience for our customers, with superior experience and reliability at home and on the go,” said JR Walden, CTO, Mediacom. “As we advance our DOCSIS 4.0 network, AOI’s smart amplifiers will help us increase capacity, improve signal quality, and deliver more reliable service while lowering operational costs.”



“Mediacom is on the fast track to prove what the power of DOCSIS 4.0 can do to transform the future of broadband,” said Todd McCrum, Senior Vice President and General Manager for AOI’s Broadband Access Business. “Together, we are establishing a new model for building edge-led architecture that can scale to deliver gigabit speeds for a fiber-like performance over existing coax, giving Mediacom subscribers the internet experience they want today, without waiting for full fiber rollouts.”



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About AOI

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical and HFC networking products that are the building blocks for AI datacenters, CATV and broadband fiber access networks around the world. AOI supplies this critical infrastructure to tier-one customers across cloud computing, CATV broadband, telecom, and FTTH markets. The company has R&D facilities in Atlanta, GA, and engineering and manufacturing facilities at its corporate headquarters in Sugar Land, TX, as well as in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.



Media contact:

Sara Cicero

sara_cicero@ao-inc.com

770-331-0269