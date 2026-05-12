HeyNews Launches Voice-Trained AI Newsletter Platform After Producing Nearly 600 Internal Issues

Sheridan, WYOMING, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeyNews, a newsletter production platform for newsletter creators and media operators, today opened public access to its voice-trained newsletter system after more than a year of internal use. During that period, the founding team produced nearly 600 issues across 10 distinct formats, validating the workflow before opening it to outside operators. HeyNews launches publicly to address the tradeoff most AI writing tools impose on creators: speed at the cost of an authentic editorial voice.

HeyNews, a newsletter production platform for newsletter creators and media operators, opened public access on May 12, 2026 with a 14-day free trial at heynews.co.

Most AI writing tools generate fast output, but the result reads like AI, and editing it back into the creator's voice consumes the time the AI was meant to save. HeyNews trains on each creator's existing newsletter archive (vocabulary, sentence rhythm, section structure, recurring editorial patterns) and produces drafts that already sound like the creator wrote them.

The platform has five main components:

AI Writers train on each operator's archive to build a voice profile per publication. Operators can run separate writers for separate formats, such as a Monday deep-dive and a Friday roundup, and each writer continues to learn from open and click-through data after every send.

A source pipeline pulls and scores stories from RSS feeds, followed sites, profiles across major social platforms, and saved articles via a browser extension. Operators can paste any URL and HeyNews routes it to the right source type.

The Compose workspace includes Smart Select for auto-picking relevant stories for each section, one-click transforms (shorten, expand, formal, casual, simplify, more persuasive), Hot Takes for short, opinionated commentary, AI chat refinement, subject line and preview text suggestions, and image search.

Automations create scheduled drafts on weekly or biweekly cadences with fresh-story guardrails. HeyNews never publishes on its own; creator review is required before any issue is sent.

Per-issue analytics cover open rate, click-through rate, unsubscribe and bounce rates, a best-send-time heatmap by weekday and hour, and recipient-trend warnings, with views across 7, 30, 90, or 365 days.

"HeyNews exists because we needed it ourselves," said Cagri Sarigoz, CEO and co-founder of HeyNews. "After producing nearly 600 issues with the platform internally, we decided this should not stay an internal advantage. Newsletter creators deserve to get their time back without losing the voice that made readers subscribe in the first place."

"A newsletter's voice is not a prompt," said Eren Daskesen, co-founder and Chief Creator Officer of HeyNews. "Readers subscribe to a specific editorial point of view. Our goal is to help creators protect that voice while removing the repetitive work that makes consistent publishing harder than it needs to be."

Early customer evidence is concrete. 65Nation, a daily newsletter operation, reported reducing its daily content and ad-insertion workflow from about an hour to roughly five minutes after switching to HeyNews. The HeyNews founding team has previously operated newsletters reaching 350,000-plus subscribers.

HeyNews integrates natively with beehiiv and Kit (formerly ConvertKit), so past issues import automatically and performance data syncs in both directions. The platform also imports archives from any newsletter platform that provides public issue URLs, and no API key is required for that path. Account setup takes minutes. Voice training runs in the background, and the first draft generates once the AI Writers finish reading the archive.

Availability and pricing

HeyNews is available today at heynews.co with a 14-day free trial, or up to five generated issues, whichever comes first. Three flat-rate plans are offered:

Starter, $99 per month: up to 10 issues per month, 5 AI revisions per draft, 1 publication. Intended for solo creators.

Pro, $299 per month: up to 30 issues per month, 20 revisions per draft, 2 publications. Intended for growing creators and small teams.

Team, $499 per month: up to 60 issues per month, unlimited revisions, 5 publications. Intended for content teams and agencies.

Annual billing is 30 percent below the monthly rate (Pro at approximately $209 per month billed yearly). Add-ons include unlimited revisions, additional issue packs, and additional publication packs. The promotional code WELCOME50 provides 50 percent off the first 12 months on any plan, monthly or yearly, including add-ons, and is valid through June 30, 2026. The platform supports English-language newsletters at launch; additional languages are on the roadmap.

A newsletter draft inside the HeyNews Compose workspace, with the Refine with AI panel open for further revision. HeyNews opened public access on May 12, 2026.

About HeyNews

HeyNews develops AI-powered tools for newsletter publishers, from independent operators to large media networks. Its newsletter platform learns from a publisher's existing archive to generate drafts in the publisher's own voice, with source curation, drafting, and editing in one workflow. AdApt, the company's second product, serves both sides of newsletter advertising: publishers use it to rewrite sponsor-provided copy in their editorial voice, and advertisers use it to generate ad versions tailored to every newsletter placement in a campaign. HeyNews was founded by Cagri Sarigoz and Eren Daskesen and is operated by Cagri Sarigoz LLC, 30 N Gould St Ste R, Sheridan, WY 82801.

Press Inquiries

Cagri Sarigoz

cagri@heynews.co

https://heynews.co/

Cagri Sarigoz LLC

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=w6f6d6YS2aA