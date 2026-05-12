Felix Health to Lower Semaglutide Pricing by Up to 65% as Lower-Cost Options Enter Canada

Canada’s largest virtual weight loss clinic says cost is causing patients to discontinue treatment:



Nearly 1 in 4 Felix weight management patients who discontinued their program in the past year cited cost as the #1 reason



Less than 5% of Felix weight management patients are fully covered by insurance; among patients without a savings plan, 86% pay fully out of pocket (Felix Pharmacy sourced statistic)



At $100/month, 28% of surveyed Canadians living with overweight or obesity said they would take a GLP-1, compared with 5% at $400. (Angus Reid for Felix Health - hypothetical scenarios)



TORONTO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Felix Health Inc. , Canada’s largest virtual weight loss clinic, will be lowering semaglutide pricing across available treatment options, with savings of up to 65% as generic options are approved in Canada and manufacturers confirm product availability. The change may take effect as early as May 29, pending product availability.

The price drop comes at a moment when demand is rising and cost remains one of the biggest barriers for patients. Felix has seen weight loss subscribers grow 99% year over year and has provided more than 1.1 million clinical consultations, with weight loss representing nearly 30% of the total.

With Canada now the first G7 country to approve generic versions of semaglutide and Health Canada reviewing additional generic submissions, prices for GLP-1 medications are expected to fall in the coming months. In Canada, semaglutide is authorized for adults with type 2 diabetes and, at certain doses, for chronic weight management. For patients paying fully out of pocket, savings of up to 65% could reduce annual treatment costs by thousands of dollars compared with current brand-name pricing.

At the same time, platform data shows that nearly one in four Felix weight management patients who discontinued their program in the past year cited price as the primary reason, suggesting affordability is not only preventing access, but also interrupting care for patients already in treatment.

“Cost can be the difference between starting treatment and being able to stay on it. That is the part of this story that often gets missed,” said Tracey Phillips, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Felix. “Affordability is not only about who can start treatment. Patients need to be supported over time with screening, dosing guidance, side-effect management and follow-up throughout their care. Lower prices can make a real difference, but the support around the prescription still matters.”

For many patients, the affordability challenge does not end with insurance. Less than 5% of Felix weight management patients are fully covered by insurance. Separately, among Felix weight management patients without a savings plan, 86% pay fully out of pocket.

Nationally, 28% of Canadians living with overweight or obesity said they would consider a GLP-1 at a hypothetical cost of $100 per month, but only 5% would at $400 per month, according to an Angus Reid survey commissioned by Felix in December 2025.

“For many patients, price has made treatment difficult to sustain,” said Kyle Zien, Co-Founder and CEO of Felix. “By lowering semaglutide pricing across available treatment options, we want to make medically supported GLP-1 care more accessible to Canadians who have been carrying the cost themselves. As lower-cost options enter the market, affordability has to be paired with the clinical support patients need to start and stay on treatment safely. It's a big moment for Canada. This stops being a treatment for the few and becomes accessible to the millions who need it.”

About Felix

Founded in 2019, Felix is a leading Canadian digital healthcare company and Canada’s largest weight loss clinic. Trusted by over 1.5 million Canadians, Felix provides online assessments, treatment plans, prescription delivery and ongoing care across weight management, menopause, sexual health, acne, hair loss and more. Learn more at felixforyou.ca