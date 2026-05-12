OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver X Mining Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Silver X Mining Corp. (TSX-V: AGX; OTCQX: AGXPF) (or “Silver X”), a rapidly growing silver producer-developer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Silver X Mining Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Silver X Mining Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “AGXPF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

“Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market marks an important step in Silver X’s continued evolution as a growing silver producer-developer with a scalable operating platform in Peru,” said Jose Garcia, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Silver X Mining Corp. “This upgrade is consistent with our strategy to broaden our visibility among U.S. investors, strengthen access to the capital markets, and support the next phase of growth at Nueva Recuperada. With current production from Tangana, immediate development opportunities, and meaningful brownfield expansion potential across our district-scale land package, we believe Silver X is well positioned to build a premier silver company and deliver long-term value for shareholders.”

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market represents a milestone in Silver X’s capital markets strategy, enhancing the Company’s accessibility and visibility among U.S. investors as it continues to advance production, resource growth, and development opportunities at its Nueva Recuperada Silver Project.

In addition to trading on OTCQX, Silver X Mining Corp. common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “AGX,” maintaining the Company’s established Canadian market presence while expanding its profile with U.S. investors.

About Silver X Mining Corp.

Silver X is a rapidly growing silver producer-developer. The Company owns the 20,472-hectare Nueva Recuperada Silver Project in Central Peru and produces silver, gold, lead and zinc from its Tangana Mining Unit. Silver X is building a premier silver company aiming to deliver outstanding value to all stakeholders, consolidating and developing undervalued assets, adding resources, and increasing production while aspiring to sustain the communities that support us and stewarding the environment. Current production, paired with immediate development and brownfield expansion opportunities, present investors with the opportunity to invest in the early stages of a silver producer with strong growth prospects. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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