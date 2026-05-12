OTC Markets Group Welcomes ATEX Resources Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced ATEX Resources Inc. (TSX: ATX; OTCQX: ATXRF), a company focused on exploration and development of the Valeriano copper-gold-silver-molybdenum project in Chile, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. ATEX Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

ATEX Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “ATXRF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Chris Beer, Interim President and CEO: "Trading on OTCQX marks an important milestone, enhancing our visibility in the U.S. and making it easier for North American investors to access and trade our shares. This quotation expands our reach as we continue advancing the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project and focus on delivering long-term value for shareholders."

About ATEX Resources Inc.

ATEX Resources is a mineral exploration company advancing its flagship Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, located in the Atacama Region III of Chile, widely recognized as one of the world’s most prospective and mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Valeriano Project is emerging as one of the leading undeveloped copper assets globally and anchors an expanding, globally significant copper district. As such, it is well positioned to play an important role in meeting future demand amid increasingly constrained global copper supply. Valeriano currently has an Indicated Resource of 475 Mt at 0.88% CuEq (0.58% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 1.39 g/t Ag and 70.4 g/t Mo) and an Inferred resource of 1,511 Mt at 0.75% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 1.16 g/t Ag and 70.6 g/t Mo), as reported on September 23, 2025. For further information please visit the ATEX Resources website at www.atexresources.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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