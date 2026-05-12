Beamr to Demonstrate Video Data Processing for Resilient AV Models at Smart Mobility Summit

Herzliya, Israel, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization technology and solutions, today announced that it will demonstrate its ML-safe video data stack for autonomous vehicles (AV) at Smart Mobility Summit 2026, held from May 17–18 at Expo Tel Aviv.



To meet with Beamr’s video experts (booth VT24), use this link

Beamr’s recent research shows how AV and machine vision teams can rely on compression as an asset that strengthens ML model resilience. The research extends Beamr’s video data stack, enabling AV teams to preserve ML accuracy with the advantages of reducing storage and networking costs across the model pipeline. In contrast, conventional compression methods force AV teams, managing tens to hundreds of petabytes of video data, into a trade-off between storage and networking efficiency and ML model integrity.

In Beamr's recent research, Depth Anything V2, a state-of-the-art monocular depth estimation model, was trained on video data compressed with Beamr's technology, which delivered 35.2% file-size reduction relative to baseline compression. The model demonstrated 30.7% reduction in depth estimation error on vulnerable road users (VRUs), including pedestrians and motorcyclists, and 16.0% aggregate reduction across all object classes.

This research extends Beamr’s ML-Safe benchmarks across the AV pipeline, which validated up to 50% file size reduction while preserving object detection with less than 2% difference in ML model accuracy. Testing for a world foundation model pipeline showed 41%–57% file size reduction with no measurable impact on captioning workflow outputs.

“AV and machine vision teams no longer have to carry the full cost of uncompressed data. Our AV video data stack adds significant robustness to the model and makes it ML-safe," said Beamr CEO, Sharon Carmel. "By using video data compressed with Beamr’s patented technology for training a depth model, we showcase that compression can become an enabler for machine vision models to perform better than models trained on uncompressed data.”

Beamr's Content-Adaptive Bitrate (CABR) technology analyzes each frame and adjusts compression to preserve the visual cues ML models depend on. CABR integrates into existing AV pipelines through SDK or FFmpeg plugin, runs on GPUs, ingests any input format, and outputs in industry-standard codecs - AVC, HEVC, and AV1.

To test Beamr’s technology on your own data, schedule a meeting at the summit (booth VT24) here

About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video compression, trusted by top media companies including Netflix and Paramount. Beamr’s perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and a winner of Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file sizes by up to 50% while preserving quality and enabling AI-powered enhancements.

Beamr powers efficient video workflows across high-growth markets, such as media and entertainment, user-generated content, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles. Its flexible deployment options include on-premises, private or public cloud, with convenient availability for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers.

For more details, please visit www.beamr.com or the investors’ website www.investors.beamr.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, among other things, statements about Beamr’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property or product and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

investorrelations@beamr.com