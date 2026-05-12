Aging Renters Emerge as a Strategic Growth Opportunity for Insurance Providers, New TransUnion Report Finds

CHICAGO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than half (53%) of renters are now over 40 years old, as homeownership continues to be delayed for Millennial and Gen Z consumers. While many from this cohort may never buy a home, they represent a key strategic market of stable and profitable customers that many property insurers have overlooked, according to TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) latest Insurance Personal Lines Trends and Perspectives Report.

On average, renters insurance premiums are only $171 annually, leading insurers to view them as less desirable and not worth further engagement. However, this policy segment has become a pipeline for high-potential customers as renters move into life stages involving families and greater financial investments, which often drive demand for broader and more sophisticated coverage.

“Many consumers may have been priced out of home ownership, but they are still building lives that require the same comprehensive policies as older generations,” said Patrick Foy, senior director of strategic planning for TransUnion’s insurance business. “Insurers that tailor products and engagement to the needs of this consumer segment will gain a significant strategic advantage.”

The changing profile of renters

The demographic makeup of renters has steadily changed over the past several years as home ownership has been delayed, a trend exacerbated by the pandemic. The median age of first - time homebuyers held at 33 in 2019 after remaining unchanged for roughly 15 years, but it climbed to 40 by 2024. Record-high home prices, elevated mortgage rates, rising non-mortgage costs and lagging income growth are likely to keep more consumers renting longer, with many remaining renters for life.

As a result, today’s renters tend to have higher incomes and stronger credit profiles. Based on TransUnion’s renter’s consortium dataset, the median renter is now 40 years old with a $56K household income and a TransUnion proprietary credit score of 652. Renters also remain at the same address for an average of 3.3 years, signaling stability and low to moderate risk.

Consumers continue to regularly shop for lower insurance rates. In Q1 2026, auto insurance shopping increased 8% year over year, while property insurance shopping rose 6% over the same period. Renters account for a meaningful share of those shopping for insurance.

This more mature and established segment of renters also requires coverage that extends beyond what basic policies currently offer, including incremental protection for personal property, cyber protection, life insurance and supplementary liability coverage. Insurers that offer comprehensive coverage options are better positioned to capture higher-value business and improved customer loyalty.

Learn how TransUnion’s marketing solutions enable insurers to identify, segment and connect with high-value renters at the following link: Marketing Audiences | TruAudience | TransUnion.

Read the full Insurance Personal Lines Trends and Perspectives Report here.

About TransUnion’s Insurance Personal Lines Trends and Perspectives Report

This quarterly publication examines trends in the personal lines insurance industry, including shopping, migration, violation, credit-based insurance stability and more. The Trends and Perspectives Report research is based almost entirely on TransUnion’s extensive internal data and analyses. It includes information on insurance shopping transactions from September 2024 to March 2026. However, the report excludes shopping data from insurance customers in California, Hawaii (auto), Massachusetts (auto), and Maryland (property), where credit-based insurance scoring information is not used for insurance rating or underwriting.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact Dave Blumberg

TransUnion

E-mail david.blumberg@transunion.com

Telephone 312-972-6646





