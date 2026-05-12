Global Nanocoatings Market Report 2026: 10 Year Revenue Forecasts 2010-2036 with Detailed Profiles of 425 Active Nanocoatings Producers and Application Developers

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Nanocoatings Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nanocoatings Market 2026-2036 is a comprehensive strategic and quantitative assessment of the nanocoatings industry. The report provides an independent ten-year market outlook covering technology platforms, end-use applications, regional dynamics, regulatory drivers, and the competitive landscape, anchored to a 2026 base year and forecast through 2036.

Several structural trends define the market over the medium term. Electrification - covering EVs, batteries, grid storage, and AI-driven data-centre infrastructure - is creating entirely new demand tiers for dielectric, thermally conductive, fire-protective, and anti-corrosion nanocoatings. Substitution of plastic packaging by nanocellulose-coated paper-and-board structures is transforming the food and beverage sector. Offshore wind and hydrogen infrastructure are emerging as fast-growing adjacencies. Bundled multi-function products - anti-fingerprint plus antimicrobial, anti-corrosion plus dielectric, anti-fog plus anti-microbial - are now the commercial norm rather than the exception.

The report consolidates more than two decades of historical market data, primary supplier and buyer interviews, and structured analysis into a single reference work for buyers, suppliers, investors, and policy stakeholders. It quantifies global revenues from 2010 through 2036 by coating type, by end-user market, and by region, with the three views fully reconciled to a single global figure. Forecasts are presented in conservative and optimistic scenarios where buyer-side uncertainty is material, with stated assumptions on EV penetration, FX, and macroeconomic conditions.

Coverage of coating functions includes anti-fingerprint, anti-fog, antimicrobial and antiviral, anti-corrosion, abrasion and wear-resistant, barrier, anti-fouling and easy-to-clean, self-cleaning bionic, photocatalytic, UV-resistant, thermal barrier and flame retardant, anti-icing and de-icing, anti-reflective, and self-healing categories. PFAS-alternative coatings receive dedicated treatment including a SWOT analysis and a reformulation roadmap by application - reflecting the single most disruptive force acting on the industry over the forecast horizon. Emerging categories of bio-inspired, smart sensor-embedded, and nuclear-radiation-resistant nanocoatings are covered separately.

End-use coverage spans aviation and aerospace, automotive, EV battery (separately tracked from 2022 to capture the rapid emergence of cell- and pack-level coatings), construction and exterior protection, electronics, data centres (separately tracked from 2022), household care and indoor air quality, marine and offshore wind, medical and healthcare, military and defence, packaging, textiles and apparel, energy storage and generation, oil and gas, tools and manufacturing, and anti-counterfeiting. Each end-use is supported by drivers, key buyer challenges, application mapping, recent commercial activity, and a ten-year revenue forecast.

The competitive landscape includes detailed profiles of more than 425 active producers, application developers, and technology specialists, ranging from diversified coatings majors to specialist nano-formulators, technology spin-outs, and emerging-market entrants. A reference table of dormant, acquired, and wound-up entities is also provided. Substitution-risk analysis covers competing technologies including ceramic mats, inorganic films, structural surface engineering, and active systems such as electrothermal heating.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

Research methodology, market definition, and forecasting assumptions

Executive summary with global market size 2010-2036, by type, end-user, and region

Introduction to nanocoating properties, benefits, and synthesis methods (spray, dip, sol-gel, CVD, PVD, ALD, layer-by-layer, electrospray)

Nanomaterials used in nanocoatings - graphene, CNTs, silica, silver, titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, nanodiamonds, nanocellulose, chitosan, copper, and others

Market analysis by coating function, covering 14 categories from anti-fingerprint and anti-microbial through to barrier, thermal, anti-icing, and self-healing

PFAS-alternative nanocoatings - SWOT analysis and reformulation roadmap by application

Emerging categories - bio-inspired, smart sensor-embedded, and nuclear/radiation-resistant nanocoatings

Substitution-risk analysis for each coating function

Ten-year revenue forecasts (2010-2036) for every coating type and end-user market

Market segment analysis across 16 end-user markets including aviation, automotive, EV battery, construction, electronics, data centres, marine, medical, military, packaging, textiles, energy, oil and gas

Key market challenges and outlook to 2036 for each end-user

Reference list of nanocoatings companies no longer trading

COMPANY PROFILES: Detailed Profiles of 425 Active Nanocoatings Producers and Application Developers

Active Surfaces

Avenas

BECS Co. Ltd. (BecsCoat)

Dewpoint Innovations

Diamon-Fusion International (DFI)

FendX

Forge Nano

LAYRR

Naco Technologies

NanoTech Materials (NanoTech)

Nanovere Technologies

Nanovis

NexaNano

NTI Nanofilm

Particle-N

Peak Nano

Spectrum Spine Inc.

Swift Coat

Tesla Nanocoatings

The Nano Company (UAE)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mplh5s

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