Growth + Income Emerges as a Category: TappAlpha Crosses $500M AUM, Doubling in Four Months





SEATTLE, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TappAlpha, an ETF platform helping define the Growth + Income investing category, today announced it has surpassed $500 million in assets under management (as of 5/8/26), doubling AUM in just four months and reflecting what the firm has heard consistently from the advisors and investors who have trusted TappAlpha with their allocations.

For decades, generating income from a portfolio meant stepping out of equities, either by selling shares to fund cash needs, or rotating into bonds, dividend stocks, or alternatives to reach for yield. Across conversations with advisors and investors, one challenge has become increasingly clear: how to generate income without sacrificing long-term growth or giving up too much to taxes. Growth + Income investing is the firm’s attempt to answer that, built around a simple premise: stay invested, generate income, minimize taxes.

“What we’re seeing isn’t just demand for income — it’s demand for a better way to generate it,” said Si Katara, Founder and CEO of TappAlpha. “Advisors are rethinking the traditional tradeoff between growth and income, and looking for ways to do both tax-efficiently within a single allocation.”

What Investors Are Allocating To

The $500M milestone has been driven by adoption of TappAlpha’s two flagship strategies, both built on the same Growth + Income blueprint of trusted benchmark exposure paired with a disciplined, rules-based income overlay:

TSPY – S&P 500 exposure paired with a daily income engine designed to enhance after-tax outcomes

– S&P 500 exposure paired with a daily income engine designed to enhance after-tax outcomes TDAQ – Nasdaq-100 exposure paired with the same daily income engine

Both strategies are designed for investors seeking to:

Maintain market exposure via trusted benchmarks

Generate recurring tax-efficient income

Minimize taxes through a structure built for after-tax outcomes



When advisors and investors move this much capital toward a clear idea like stay invested, generate income, minimize taxes, TappAlpha takes it as a signal to keep listening and to keep refining the work.

Listening, Refining, Expanding

TappAlpha’s focus remains on serving the advisors and investors who have shaped how the firm thinks about Growth + Income through disciplined, rules-based overlays on widely followed benchmarks. The firm has also expanded its platform with the T² Lift™ Series, offering ~30% additional exposure to its core strategies.

Crossing $500M is an important milestone, but the clearest signal is what advisors and investors are asking for. The work from here is to keep solving for those priorities and to keep earning the trust placed in TappAlpha.

For more information on TappAlpha ETFs, visit TappAlphaFunds.com.

About TappAlpha

TappAlpha is helping define the Growth + Income category through disciplined, rules-based overlays on the world’s most trusted benchmarks. Built around a simple idea, the firm’s strategies are designed to help investors stay invested for long-term growth while generating meaningful income and minimizing unnecessary taxes. Founded in 2023, TappAlpha is committed to making investing simple, actionable, and transparent for everyday investors and advisors.

Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the ETFs identified on this site. This and other important information about the Fund are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting tappalphafunds.com or by calling (844) 403-2888. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.



Investing in securities involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. You could lose money by investing in the Fund and the Fund may not achieve its investment objectives.

ETFs are subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an ETF’s shares may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact a Fund’s ability to sell its shares. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The Fund invests in options contracts that are based on the value of the Index, including SPX and XSP options for TSPY and XND and NQX options for TDAQ. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of companies that comprised the Index, even though it does not own shares of companies in the Index. The Fund will have exposure to declines in the Index. The Fund is subject to potential losses if the Index loses value, which may not be offset by income received by the Fund. To the extent that the Fund invests in other ETFs or investment companies, the value of an investment in the Fund is based on the performance of the underlying funds in which the Fund invests and the allocation of its assets among those ETFs or investment companies. The Fund may incur high portfolio turnover to manage the Fund’s investment exposure. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act.

As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. Like other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Fund’s market exposure for limited periods of time. This impact may be positive or negative, depending on the direction of market movement during the period affected.

Due to the short time until their expiration, 0DTE options are more sensitive to sudden price movements and market volatility than options with more time until expiration. Because of this, the timing of trades utilizing 0DTE options becomes more critical.

Even a slight delay in the execution of 0DTE trades can significantly impact the outcome of the trade. 0DTE options may also suffer from low liquidity, making it more difficult for the Fund to enter into its positions each morning at desired prices. The bid-ask spreads on 0DTE options can be wider than with traditional options, increasing the Fund's transaction costs and negatively affecting its returns. These risks may negatively impact the performance of the fund.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

For Media Inquires:

Contact TappAlpha

info@tappalpha.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c7914bb-031d-4bd9-a975-041fbaf5dae3