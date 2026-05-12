Compass Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming May Investor Events

BOSTON, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor events during the month of May.

Details are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 1:30 PM ET

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/bc55d2f9-d121-4f7d-8129-1f69f201bd7f

2026 Stifel Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM ET

Webcast Link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/SScpdhHfwE8g9WsS8WcTax/QuhrzDf8Wdgui7i3FhuDb6

Virtual/Replay availability: Presentations will be archived on Compass’ Events page.

Compass’ management will be available for one-on-one meetings during all events. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to request meetings.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA. Compass is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple diseases. The company’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system and tumor growth. Compass has a robust pipeline of novel product candidates designed to target multiple key biological pathways to drive an effective anti-tumor response, including angiogenesis modulation, immune activation within the tumor microenvironment, and reduction of tumor-driven immunosuppression. The company is advancing discovery candidates through clinical development to commercial-stage assets. For more information, visit www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact

ir@compasstherapeutics.com

Media Contact

Anna Gifford, Chief of Staff

media@compasstherapeutics.com

617-500-8099