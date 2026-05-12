Middle East Cement Industry Databook Report 2026: Portland, Blended, Specialty, and Green Cement Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ Segments 2021-2030

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the cement industry in the Middle East, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of the cement domains. With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of the cement market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

A Bundled Offering, Combining the Following 5 Reports (tables 625, Figures 825)

Regional Report - Middle East Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 1 - United Arab Emirates Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 2 - Saudi Arabia Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 3 - Qatar Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 4 - Turkey Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Frame Outlook for the Middle East's Cement Industry

Position cement as an "execution-linked and margin-protected" industry rather than a volume-chasing cycle: Over the last 12 months, producer disclosures and industry publications across the GCC and Oman indicate a clear shift toward utilisation discipline, energy cost control, and selective product positioning (blended/low-carbon), rather than broad capacity announcements. This is most visible in sustainability and integrated reporting, where efficiency, fuel substitution, and operational reliability are treated as core levers.

Anchor demand stability in state-backed infrastructure and industrial corridors rather than private housing swings: Recent company outlook sections repeatedly reference government-led development pipelines (industrial zones, logistics corridors, urban projects) as the most predictable demand base, particularly in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Oman. Producers are framing planning around execution sequencing and regional dispatch alignment, not speculative build cycles.

Treat decarbonisation as an operating constraint and an investment filter, not a parallel ESG narrative: In the last year, Middle East producers have increasingly described alternative fuels, waste heat recovery, and carbon solutions as operational necessities linked to cost resilience, compliance, and tender competitiveness rather than discretionary initiatives.

Key Trends & Developments

Shift from "capacity growth" to "asset sweating and energy resilience": Producers are prioritising waste heat recovery, process optimisation, and reliability upgrades to stabilise unit economics in energy-intensive operations. Raysut Cement's ongoing waste heat recovery project and related engagement with Sinoma Overseas have been publicly framed around energy efficiency and emissions reduction, reflecting a broader move toward efficiency-led competitiveness.

Scale alternative fuels from pilots into structured fuel strategies: Several producers describe alternative fuels as a repeatable lever tied to fuel security, alignment with the circular economy, and emissions management. National Cement's integrated reporting explicitly links alternative fuels and WHR to its CO? reduction pathway, showing how these measures are being embedded into plant strategy. Gulf Cement references alternative-fuel and waste-heat utilisation projects as part of its environmental sustainability initiatives.

Pull carbon solutions closer to the plant through pilots and proof points: Carbon capture and storage remains early-stage, but the past year has seen concrete pilot activity connected to cement operations in the region. Holcim and 44.01 announced a pilot to capture CO? from cement operations and mineralise it underground, positioned as a practical demonstration pathway for permanent storage in a cement setting.

Use sustainability reporting as an operational playbook, not only disclosure: Middle East cement reporting is increasingly operational in tone, linking specific plant actions (fuel substitution, WHR, process efficiency) to cost, continuity, and compliance rather than abstract commitments.

Build Strategic Partnerships to Stabilize the Industry

Partner with technology and engineering players to de-risk energy intensity: Raysut Cement's ongoing collaboration with Sinoma Overseas on WHR progress illustrates how producers are leaning on specialist partners to turn efficiency projects into operational assets.

Link decarbonisation pilots to regulators and local industrial ecosystems: The Holcim-44.01 cement CO? mineralisation pilot was framed as an industrial decarbonisation milestone and positioned within the UAE's net-zero direction, reflecting a model in which pilots are coordinated with local stakeholders and governance expectations, rather than isolated R&D.

Use industry-wide platforms to standardise transition priorities: The GCCA's recent progress reporting reinforces that the region's cement narrative is converging around practical levers such as alternative fuels and waste heat recovery, helping normalise these as baseline expectations across member markets and supply chains.

Identify Core Growth Drivers

Convert government development agendas into dispatch visibility: Producers' recent outlook statements continue to anchor expected demand in government-led development and infrastructure execution (especially within Saudi-linked programs and the UAE's industrial development), providing a more stable planning baseline than purely private cycles.

Turn "energy strategy" into a competitive moat: WHR, alternative fuels, and efficiency upgrades are being treated as structural tools to stabilise production economics and maintain competitiveness when input costs or grid dependence shift. This is repeatedly evident in producer reporting from the UAE and Oman.

Use product and process decarbonisation to protect access to projects and finance: The past year's pilot activity (carbon mineralisation) and the operationalisation of alternative fuels/WHR indicate that decarbonisation is increasingly linked to project eligibility, stakeholder expectations, and long-cycle competitiveness rather than reputational positioning.

Forecast Future Trends

Institutionalise "efficiency-first" capex rather than restart a capacity race: Expect more incremental plant upgrades, WHR expansions, and fuel substitution programs, with fewer broad announcements that add headline capacity. The reporting emphasis across UAE and Oman producers signals a preference for resilience and reliability projects.

Deepen alternative fuel integration as waste systems mature: As municipal and industrial waste sorting improves (unevenly across markets), cement plants are positioned to absorb more secondary fuels, turning co-processing into a mainstream operational lever rather than a pilot activity. GCCA's recent progress framing supports this direction.

Move from "carbon intent" to "carbon proof" via pilots and scalable pathways: Carbon solutions are likely to remain pilot-led in the near term, but the UAE cement-linked mineralisation pilot sets a precedent for more plant-adjacent demonstrations, especially where geology and industrial clusters support scale-up.

Shift competitive differentiation toward dispatch flexibility and transition-readiness: With demand tied to execution sequencing and with carbon expectations tightening, producers that can rapidly adjust production, secure fuel alternatives, and demonstrate credible transition pathways will be better positioned to protect margins and maintain project access.

Report Scope



Cement Industry Overview

Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value

Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value

Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level

Cement Market by Type of Cement

Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Specialty Cement

Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement

IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement

Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulfate-Resistant Cement

Other Niche Specialty Cements

Cement Market by Key Sector

Residential Construction

Multi-Family Housing

Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings:

Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Hospitality Facilities

Restaurants

Sports Complexes

Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings:

Manufacturing Units

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities

Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings:

Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions

Other Institutional Structures

Infrastructure & Other Construction

Cement Market by Distribution Channel

Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)

Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

Cement Market by End-User

Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Individual Consumers (Self-use)

Other Industrial/Commercial Users

Cement Market by Location Tier

Tier-I Cities

Tier-II Cities

Tier-III Cities

Cement Trade Dynamics

Key Export Destinations

Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: Cement Market

Market Share Analysis of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhmmud

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