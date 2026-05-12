FX Junction Releases Report on Top 5 Cases of Social Media Impact on Stock Markets





FOMBONI, Comoros, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FX Junction has announced the release of a new research report examining the increasing influence of social media on stock market dynamics and investor behaviour. The report explores how online discourse, viral trends, and influencer activity intersect with financial markets, contributing to short-term volatility and shifts in trading activity.

In recent years, growing academic and industry attention has focused on the role of social media in shaping financial sentiment. FX Junction’s research highlights that this influence extends beyond consumer trends and political discourse, increasingly affecting equity markets as well. The findings suggest that social platforms can act as catalysts for rapid market movements, particularly when amplified by prominent online voices and influencers.

As part of the analysis, FX Junction’s research team identified five widely discussed cases in which social media activity was associated with significant stock market attention and trading surges. The report aims to provide a factual overview of these events and contribute to a broader understanding of how digital communication channels interact with modern financial ecosystems.

Case #1: Elon Musk and Tesla

The excentric billionaire Elon Musk has „played“ several times with the price of the stocks of his EV producer Tesla. It all started in August 2018. Musk has tweeted on the August 7th that he was thinking about taking the Tesla company private when it reaches a specific price level. „Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,“ Musk posted on Twitter (currently X).

Musk's tweet pushed Tesla's stock price more than 13% above the prior day's close. But it soon erased those gains, and by Aug. 17, 2018 sank 11% below where it was before the tweet. Some investors called the tweet a ploy to squeeze short-sellers, long an irritant for Musk, who were betting Tesla's stock would fall.

Musk tweeted on Aug. 24, 2018 that Tesla would remain public. A month later, he agreed to pay a $20 million civil fine to settle fraud charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Tesla reached a separate $20 million settlement with the regulator.

But that was not the last time Elon Musk used social network to influence the price of Tesla. On the 1st of May 2020 (nearly two years after his previous fined post) he released the following tweet: „Tesla stock price is too high imo.“ The immediate reaction of the investors was quite sharp and prompt. Tesla´s market capitalization fell by $314bn. But it was again only a short term wipe-out as Tesla´s stock recovered in following months.

Case #2: Elon Musk and crypto

Elon Musk is a powerful person not only in the stock market. He also influenced several times the sentiment in the crypto market. He started with Bitcoin, and continued with other cryptocurrencies later on.

One of the famous cases related to Musk and crypto occurred in 2021 when the American billionaire announced that Tesla EV producer would cut off Bitcoin because Bitcoin mining is consuming too much energy. It was just a several weeks after Tesla announced it would accept Bitcoin as a payment medium (in February 2021).

The announcement of cutting Bitcoin off (May 2021) led to a sharp decrease of Bitcoin price. In June 2021 Elon Musk posted on Twitter Tesla would accept Bitcoin again in case Bitcoin miners would use at least 50% of energy from renewables for mining. Bitcoin reaction was the 12% jump. There were also other announcement from Musk or his firms about Bitcoin that led to the substantial changes of the crypto price.

But it was not only about Bitcoin. Since 2019 Musk refers to the other cryptocurrency – DOGEcoin. He pronounced DOGE as „the people´s crypto and he also often calls himself as the „Dogefather“. Tesla also accepts DOGE for selected merchandise, and Musk regularly references this meme coin on social media.

Case #3: GameStop episode

One of the most famous cases of stock market manipulation that originated in a coordinated action of retail investors is related to the American video game, consumer electronics and gaming merchandise retailer GameStop.

The company went public in 2002 and was quite evolving. But by 2021 it was a troubled firm, with steadily falling share prices. It had been closing stores for some time, and the pandemic accelerated its sales decline. A 2019 attempt to find a buyer for the firm failed, and it terminated its dividend. Positions in the stock were concentrated, with a large amount held by active and activist professional investors.

In early 2021 Reddit users in a group called WallStreetBets noticed that hedge funds, including one called Melvin Capital, had taken a large short position in GameStop using the Robinhood Financial Platform. They decided to punish the Wall Street big boys and launched a co-ordinated buying spree. That began forcing the price up – it is now up more than 1800% – increasing the losses for the short-sellers who had bet against it. They had suffered losses of $1bn already, according to reports on Thursday.

The hedge funds found themselves trapped in what is called a “short squeeze”, a kind of feedback loop that drives the price ever upwards. The hedge funds have to start buying the shares, in order to “cover” their position and limit their potential losses. But that buying forces the share price up even more – making their position even worse. Effectively they have been forced to bet on shares rising in order to offset their previous bet on them falling.

Robinhood imposed trading restrictions on January 28–29, barring new long positions in GME and a few other stocks while continuing to permit unwinding of existing positions. This triggered a furious uproar among its customers and in the press, and many politicians also voiced outrage.

The stock retreated sharply from its late-January high, but then rebounded. GME return volatility remains extraordinarily high and its price much higher as of mid-May 2021 than before January 13.

Case #4: AMC Entertainment Holdings

This case was very similar to the GameStop story. The AMC company is a provider of the cinema chain in the US. As the covid pandemics spread to the USA, the cinemas were shut down because of the government measures.

The company´s revenues dropped dramatically and it seemed it would go bankrupt. Some of the Reddit users repeated the same strategy as in the case of GameStop. In the early 2021 AMC announced it had raised nearly $1 billion to avoid bankruptcy. Its stock price also has jumped.

The point was that the company issued new stocks and raised additional debt capital. That allowed the world’s largest cinema chain afloat deep into 2021.

Case #5: False tweets that have made stocks falling

The last case of social media impact on stock market is probably not so famous as the previous ones. But it is important to mention it as a representative of another possible way to manipulate the stock market.

This case started in January 2013 when several posts on Twitter led to the substantial fall of stocks of Audience Inc. (American mobile voice and audio-processing company) and Sarepta Therapeutics (biopharmaceutical company). This case was investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which charged the Scottish trader from fraud.

According to the SEC’s complaint filed in federal court in the Northern District of California, James Alan Craig of Dunragit, Scotland, tweeted multiple false statements about the two companies on Twitter accounts that he deceptively created to look like the real Twitter accounts of well-known securities research firms.

The SEC’s complaint alleges that Craig’s first false tweets caused one company’s share price to fall 28 percent before Nasdaq temporarily halted trading. The next day, Craig’s false tweets about a different company caused a 16 percent decline in that company’s share price. On each occasion, Craig bought and sold shares of the target companies in a largely unsuccessful effort to profit from the sharp price swings.

The SEC’s investigation also determined that Craig later used aliases to tweet that it would be difficult for the SEC to determine who sent the false tweets because real names weren’t used.

“As alleged in our complaint, Craig’s fraudulent tweets disrupted the markets for two public companies and caused significant financial losses for their investors,” said Jina L. Choi, Director of the SEC’s San Francisco Regional Office. “Craig also said in later tweets that the SEC would have a hard time catching the perpetrator. As today’s enforcement action demonstrates, those tweets turned out to be false as well.”

Prepared by Team of Analysts of FX Junction

About FX Junction

The investment and trading platform FX Junction has surpassed 40,000 users, placing it among the world’s leading social trading networks. In the area of CFDs and forex, FX Junction had already established itself as one of the global leaders among social platforms for traders.

FX Junction was founded in 2011. The company’s launch was supported by a Swiss investor through the parent company Pine Group SA, alongside U.S. executive Ryan Novak.

The platform has established itself as a successful social network for online trading, enabling members to connect with other traders to exchange ideas, strategies, and additional information related to the financial markets. By linking their MetaTrader accounts, members can analyze their trading activity using a wide range of performance statistics and follow each other’s positions. They can also use the AutoCopy system to replicate trades from verified signal providers in real time.

For more information about the company, users can visit: https://www.fxjunction.com

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