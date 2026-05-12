Biometric Identity and Authentication Provider BIO-key to host Q1’26 Investor Webcast Monday, May 18th at 10am ET

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometric authentication technologies, will host its Q1’26 investor call and webcast on Monday, May 18th at 10 a.m. ET. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will lead the call and Q&A session.

Call/Webcast Details Date / Time: Monday, May 18th at 10 a.m. ET Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int’l Live Webcast / Replay: Webcast & Replay Link – Available for 3 months. Audio Replay: 1-855-669-9658 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 1165470



About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key provides phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options, enabling customers to choose the right authentication factors for their diverse use cases. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

Engage with BIO-key Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/ LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international X – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl X – Investors: @BIO_keyIR StockTwits: BIO_keyIR