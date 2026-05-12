Rezolve Ai partners with $30bn+ revenue global technology leader Tata Consultancy Services to bring its AI-powered commerce platform to enterprise clients worldwide

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-powered commerce infrastructure, and Tata Consultancy Services (“TCS”), the $30bn+ revenue global IT services, consulting and business solutions leader, today announced a global strategic partnership designed to accelerate the worldwide rollout of agentic commerce.



Under the agreement, TCS will resell Rezolve’s AI-powered commerce platform to enterprise clients globally, giving Rezolve access to one of the broadest client relationships, delivery capabilities and digital transformation footprints in the world.



The partnership marks a major commercial milestone for Rezolve and materially expands the Company’s global route to market. By combining Rezolve’s purpose-built commerce AI technology, including its proprietary brainpowa™ platform, with TCS’s global scale and enterprise execution capability, the companies aim to accelerate adoption of AI-native commerce infrastructure across retail, consumer and enterprise markets.



Rezolve’s technology will also be showcased across TCS’s global network of Pace Port innovation centers, giving enterprise customers direct exposure to Rezolve’s conversational commerce, intelligent discovery and agentic checkout capabilities.



Daniel M. Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of Rezolve Ai, said:

“This is a highly significant partnership for Rezolve. TCS brings extraordinary reach, deep enterprise trust and global execution capability. For Rezolve, this creates a powerful pathway to scale our agentic commerce platform through one of the most respected transformation partners in the world. We believe this partnership has the potential to materially accelerate enterprise adoption of our technology worldwide and further strengthen Rezolve’s position as a category leader in AI-powered commerce.”



Shekar Krishnan, SVP UKI and Europe, Tata Consultancy Services, said:

“Enterprises are increasingly looking for AI solutions that can deliver measurable business outcomes at scale. Our partnership with Rezolve Ai combines TCS’s global transformation capabilities with a specialized AI-powered commerce platform designed for real-world enterprise deployment. Together, we believe we can help clients modernize digital commerce in ways that improve both customer experience and commercial performance.”



As AI becomes embedded into the transaction layer of commerce, Rezolve believes the market will increasingly favor platforms built not for experimentation, but for execution. Through this partnership with TCS, Rezolve is positioning itself to accelerate adoption and capture a larger share of the next generation of enterprise commerce infrastructure.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite is the world’s first enterprise AI platform built for Agentic Commerce, delivering advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to power search, transact, fulfill, and personalize at global scale. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications

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investors@rezolve.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. These forward looking statements include the statements regarding the positioning and accelerated and expanded reach to clients of Rezolve’s technology through the TCS agreement, as well as Rezolve’s beliefs regarding the TCS agreement validating its market position and validating its platform. The actual results of Rezolve Ai plc (“Rezolve”) may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, “design” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Rezolve’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and its subsequent filings made with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Rezolve’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competition, the ability of Rezolve to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its management and key employees; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (3) weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which Rezolve operates, and other factors beyond its control, such as inflation or rising interest rates. Rezolve cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, Rezolve does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.