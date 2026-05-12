GraniteShares Expands Autocallable Suite with MSR and ATC

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares, an independent ETF issuer and pioneer in high-conviction exchange-traded products, today announced the launch of the GraniteShares Autocallable MSTR ETF (Ticker: MSR) and the GraniteShares Autocallable COIN ETF (Ticker: ATC). Both Funds are now trading on U.S. exchanges.

MSR and ATC are the latest additions to GraniteShares’ single-stock autocallable ETF suite, which launched in February 2026 with the GraniteShares Autocallable Tesla ETF (TLA) and the GraniteShares Autocallable NVIDIA ETF (ANV), the first-ever single-stock autocallable ETFs ever listed on U.S. exchanges. Building on the early success of TLA and ANV, GraniteShares is now expanding the suite to cover two of the most closely watched crypto-equity names in today’s market.

Strategy Inc. (MSTR) holds more than 800,000 bitcoin on its balance sheet, making it the world’s largest corporate bitcoin holder and effectively the leading publicly traded vehicle for institutional bitcoin access.

Coinbase Global (COIN) operates the largest regulated U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and serves as a key barometer for institutional adoption of digital assets. Both stocks exhibit significantly elevated implied volatility compared to traditional equities, a characteristic that is central to the autocallable income framework, as higher implied volatility translates into higher potential coupon rates for the instruments held within the Funds.

“The expansion of our autocallable ETF suite into crypto-equity reflects where investor demand is concentrated. Strategy and Coinbase are among the most actively traded, highest-conviction names in today's market, and their volatility profiles make them well-suited to this structure. MSR and ATC give investors a disciplined, repeatable way to generate potential income from these names without the complexity or illiquidity of traditional structured notes.”

- Will Rhind, Founder and CEO, GraniteShares

GraniteShares Autocallable ETF Suite

The complete GraniteShares single-stock Autocallable ETF lineup, including today’s new additions:



MSR and ATC are available to investors through all major brokerage platforms.

GraniteShares Autocallable ETFs

Autocallables are income strategies designed to generate potential coupon income based on predefined observation rules and barrier levels. GraniteShares Autocallable ETFs provide access to these strategies through a diversified, laddered portfolio of single-stock autocallable options rather than a single structured note linked to a reference equity.

Three key barriers govern how each position performs: a Coupon Barrier, above which a coupon may be paid on each observation date; an Autocall Barrier, above which the position terminates early, and proceeds are reinvested into a new autocallable; and a Maturity Barrier, below which the fund becomes exposed to the downside of the reference stock at maturity.

By holding portfolio autocallables with varied barrier levels and staggered observation schedules, the ETF is designed so that no single barrier breach determines the income profile of the entire portfolio. The ETF structure offers daily pricing and liquidity, removing the complexity and high minimum investment typically associated with bank-issued structured notes.

About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is a global, independent ETF issuer headquartered in New York City, founded in 2016 by Will Rhind with backing from Bain Capital Ventures. The firm specializes in innovative, high-conviction exchange-traded products spanning leveraged single-stock ETFs, income-generating strategies including its YieldBOOSTTM and Autocallable suites, gold, commodities, and disruptive technology themes. GraniteShares lists ETFs on U.S., U.K., German, French, and Italian exchanges.

For more information, visit graniteshares.com.

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Phone: (844) 476-8747

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Website: graniteshares.com

Autocallable ETFs Disclosure

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a Prospectus. Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective or make any distributions. There is no assurance that the Fund’s investment strategy will be successful, and investors may lose some or all of their investment.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to generate income by providing exposure to autocallable-linked derivatives tied to a single underlying stock. The Fund does not invest directly in the underlying stock, and investors will not receive dividends or other distributions from that stock. Autocallables are complex financial instruments that combine derivative features and may be difficult to understand. Investors who do not fully understand how these instruments work or who are unable to actively monitor their investments should not invest in the Fund.

Autocallables are structured products that may pay periodic income, referred to as a coupon, if certain conditions are met. These payments are not guaranteed and depend on the performance of the underlying stock. The Weighted Average Coupon refers to the average expected coupon across the Fund’s autocallable positions based on their relative size, but it is not a guaranteed yield and may change over time. The Coupon Barrier is the predefined level of the underlying stock that must be met for a coupon to be paid on an observation date; if the underlying stock falls below this level, no coupon will be paid for that period. The Autocallable Barrier is the level at which the instrument may be automatically redeemed prior to maturity if the underlying stock reaches or exceeds that level on an observation date, resulting in the return of principal and termination of future coupon payments. The Maturity Barrier is the level observed at maturity that determines downside protection; if the underlying stock is below this level, investors may be exposed to the full negative performance of the underlying stock and could lose a significant portion or all of their investment.

The Fund’s returns are linked to the performance of autocallable derivatives and are therefore subject to Autocallable Structure Risk, which refers to the possibility that coupon payments may not be made, that instruments may be redeemed early, or that investors may be exposed to full downside losses depending on market conditions and the path of the underlying stock’s performance. The Fund is also subject to Derivatives Risk, which refers to the risks associated with investing in financial instruments such as swaps and options, including increased volatility, imperfect correlation with the underlying asset, counterparty risk, liquidity risk, and the potential for losses greater than the initial investment.

Because the Fund’s performance is tied to a single underlying stock, it is subject to Single Issuer Risk, which refers to the increased sensitivity to company-specific events that may result in higher volatility compared to diversified investments. The Fund may also be subject to Concentration Risk, which refers to the risk of focusing investments in a particular industry or sector, making the Fund more vulnerable to sector-specific developments. In addition, the Fund is classified as non-diversified and is subject to Non-Diversification Risk, which refers to the risk that the Fund may invest a larger portion of its assets in fewer instruments, increasing the impact of any single investment on overall performance.

As an exchange-traded fund, the Fund is subject to ETF Risks, which include the risk that shares may trade at a premium or discount to net asset value (NAV), that liquidity may depend on market makers and authorized participants, and that trading costs such as bid-ask spreads may reduce returns. In certain market conditions, trading in Fund shares may be halted or become less efficient.

The Fund seeks to provide income; however, distributions are not guaranteed and may vary significantly from period to period. The Fund is subject to Distribution Risk, which refers to the possibility that the Fund may not make distributions or that distributions may include return of capital, thereby reducing the Fund’s NAV over time. The Fund is also subject to NAV Erosion Risk, which refers to the decline in the Fund’s net asset value as a result of repeated distributions.

While autocallables may provide limited downside protection under certain conditions, if the underlying stock declines below the Maturity Barrier, the Fund may be exposed to losses comparable to a direct investment in the stock. Market volatility and adverse conditions may significantly impact the Fund’s ability to generate income or preserve capital.

The Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. GraniteShares is not affiliated with ALPS Distributors, Inc. ©2026 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved.