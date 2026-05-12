Debra Hussain Joins Chiesi USA as Vice President and Business Unit Leader, U.S. CARE

Debra Hussain brings over 25 years of deep expertise in implementing commercial excellence and driving the launch of products and portfolio growth spanning multiple therapeutic areas

Chiesi USA continues to invest in its US CARE business unit, adding proven leadership to enhance commercial excellence and growth while continuing its mission to deliver life-changing therapies for patients





CARY, N.C., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA, Inc. (key-A-zee), a global biopharmaceutical company that supports patients in living their best possible lives through life-changing or lifesaving innovations, today announced the appointment of Debra Hussain as vice president and business unit leader of U.S. CARE. Hussain will report to Jon Zwinski, U.S. region head and general manager, Chiesi USA, and join the U.S. leadership team. She will be responsible for advancing Chiesi’s acute care portfolio and accelerating growth in the U.S. market.

“Chiesi USA is entering a critical phase of growth for the U.S. CARE franchise, with expanding portfolio ambitions in neonatology and increasing impact for patients,” said Zwinski. “To accelerate this momentum, we are intentionally investing in experienced leadership. Debra brings a strong track record of driving execution and impact, and her leadership will further strengthen our ability to deliver meaningful outcomes for patients, providers, and partners.”

With more than 25 years of pharmaceutical industry experience, Hussain brings deep expertise in commercial strategy, product launches, and portfolio growth with a passion for developing and leading high-performing teams. Hussain was most recently the head of commercial for acute care/hospital at Eagle Pharmaceuticals, where she led the commercial strategy and execution across the company’s portfolio of hospital products. Prior to that, she led the commercialization of multiple products at Eli Lilly & Company in cardiovascular, diabetes, men’s health, neuroscience, and osteoporosis therapeutic areas. Hussain also practiced as a pediatric audiologist at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis after earning her Bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and her Master’s degree in Audiology from Memphis State University.

“Chiesi USA’s CARE franchise is experiencing transformational growth while continuing to deliver the lasting impact for patients and customers that the company is known to have,” said Hussain. “I see great opportunity in continuing to build on the impressive momentum the team has established, while layering in new solutions and innovation to further deliver for our customers and their patients. I’m energized and excited by Chiesi’s legacy and leadership within the specialized care space and look forward to joining a team that brings tremendous value and consistent, strong performance.”

Chiesi USA’s CARE franchise is dedicated to developing and commercializing purpose-driven services and targeted therapies for specialized care, including neonatology and acute care. For nearly three decades, Chiesi has been a global partner for neonatologists, offering treatments that have improved care for more than 1 million preterm babies. Recognizing the high unmet medical needs of infants, Chiesi continues to research the development of treatments for neonatal conditions, as well as provide educational programs and support to empower neonatologists, healthcare providers, and patient families and caregivers.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is more than a global biopharmaceutical company – it is a team of people driven by a deep passion to make life better for others, and to do so in a responsible way. For over 90 years, we’ve been dedicated to developing innovative treatments, currently focused on respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. Chiesi USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of privately-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology, and rare diseases. We’re proud to have been certified as a B Corporation™ since 2019, using business as a force for good – for today’s patients, tomorrow’s generations, and the world we all share. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is a research-oriented international biopharmaceutical group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By adopting the legal form of Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, France and Colombia, Chiesi’s commitment to creating shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, Chiesi meets verified standards for social and environmental business practices. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2035.

With 90 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), with 31 affiliates worldwide, and has more than 7,900 employees. The Group’s research and development center in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information, please visit www.chiesi.com or the website of your local Chiesi affiliate.

Media Inquiries

Chiesi US Media Relations

us.mediarelations@chiesi.com

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