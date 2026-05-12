Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Stock exchange release

12 May 2026 at 3 PM EEST

Transfer of Lassila & Tikanoja's own shares

Based on the decision of the Annual General Meeting of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc on 28 April 2026, Lassila & Tikanoja Plc has transferred 13,974 shares to the members of the Board of Directors as part of remuneration of the Board. The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 6.70 which is the volume weighted average quotation of the share on 8 May 2026. After the transfer on 11 May 2026, the company holds a total of 121,738 shares.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC



Joni Sorsanen

CFO

For additional information, please contact:

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, tel. +358 50 443 3045



Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en