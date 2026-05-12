Gelteq Announces USD $3.5 Million Strategic Debt Financing to Accelerate Commercialization and Support Revenue Growth

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited (“Gelteq”) today announced that it has secured strategic debt financing of up to USD $3.5 million to accelerate its commercialization, expand clinical trial activity and execute on existing revenue opportunities.

Gelteq intends to use the proceeds of the financing to advance its key strategic initiatives, including scaling up clinical trial programs as Gelteq advances its pharmaceutical products through regulatory pathways and ramping up commercialization of its nutraceutical products. Gelteq believes the financing will strengthen its operational scalability and enable the Company to accelerate sales execution across key markets. In addition, the proceeds are expected to enable Gelteq to effectively deploy greater resources across revenue-generating opportunities, supporting both ongoing trials and the transition of key products into scalable commercial programs.

“This debt financing marks an important step forward in advancing our commercial strategy,” said Nathan Givoni, CEO of Gelteq. “With additional growth capital now secured, we believe we are well-positioned to accelerate our clinical programs, scale operations, and drive broader market adoption of our Gelteq® technology. The Company has invested significantly in R&D to establish and validate our technology, and this financing enables us to further accelerate our transition toward commercialization, revenue generation, and market expansion.”

The debt financing will provide Gelteq USD $1 million on closing, with a further USD $2.5 million available to Gelteq upon receipt of shareholder approval for the financing, which the Company intends to seek in June 2026. The financing structure provides the Company with near-term growth capital while preserving operational runway during the next phase of commercialization. The debt financing includes no repayments for at least six months from closing, providing the Company with operational flexibility during the next phase of commercialization.

About Gelteq Ltd.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ: GELS) is a biotechnology company that has developed a novel drug delivery platform in an ingestible gel form. Gelteq® technology, a proprietary delivery technology, is designed to improve how active ingredients are formulated, stabilised and absorbed by the body. Gelteq specializes in research and development, product creation and manufacturing for partners across pharmaceutical, consumer health and animal health markets. Gelteq® technology aims to address challenges associated with conventional drug and nutrient delivery by enhancing bioavailability, improving patient compliance, and enabling precise dosing. For more information, visit www.gelteq.com

Gelteq Contact:

Investor Relations

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates IR

+1-214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, refer to Gelteq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on November 17, 2025. Gelteq undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.