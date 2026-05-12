Griffin Hoffmann Joins Andover Real Estate Partners as Principal, Head of Acquisitions

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andover Real Estate Partners (Andover), a privately held real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, repositioning and operating multifamily and related assets across the United States, announced that Griffin Hoffmann has joined the firm as Principal, Head of Acquisitions.

Hoffmann brings more than 15 years of real estate investment experience and will lead Andover’s acquisition strategy as the firm continues to scale its national platform.

“Griffin is a proven investor with deep experience sourcing and executing multifamily transactions across multiple cycles,” said Robert Stone, Founder of Andover Real Estate Partners. “His track record and relationships will be instrumental as we expand and capitalize on opportunities in today’s market environment. Griffin possesses the type of leadership with integrity we like here at Andover, but equally so is his natural instinct for deal making. We are very excited to have him on our team as we look to materially grow our portfolio.”

Hoffmann joins Andover from HPP Real Estate, where he served as Partner and Head of Acquisitions, overseeing new investments and asset management for a portfolio of more than 1,500 multifamily units nationwide. Earlier in his career, he led acquisitions and development for Somerset Partners/SAM (Sandhurst Apartment Management), where he was responsible for more than $1.5 billion in transactions encompassing over 5,000 multifamily units across the country.

At Andover, Hoffmann will spearhead the firm’s continued national growth, with a focus on value-add multifamily investments in select high-growth markets. The firm pursues both GP and co-GP opportunities, partnering with best-in-class operators and investors to expand its pipeline and diversify its portfolio.

Supported by a long-standing capital base of high-net-worth individuals, family offices and institutional investors, Andover is targeting significant near-term growth. With Hoffmann leading acquisitions, the firm aims to scale its portfolio to approximately 10,000 units over the next five years while maintaining a disciplined approach to underwriting, execution and investor alignment.

“Across the multifamily landscape, we’re seeing a compelling opportunity set driven by dislocation, operational inefficiencies, and capital structure challenges,” said Hoffmann. “Andover’s, long standing track record, flexible investment approach and strong capital relationships position us to move decisively and create value at scale. I’m excited to join the team and help drive the next phase of growth.”

Hoffmann is already active on the acquisition front, having sourced the acquisition and repositioning of a 498-unit distressed portfolio spanning Virginia Beach, VA and Raleigh, NC. Andover has partnered with HPP Real Estate on the portfolio, with Hoffmann continuing to asset manage the properties.

Andover currently owns and operates more than 2,700 units nationwide, representing approximately $371 million in asset value. The firm specializes in GP and co-GP investments, targeting opportunities where it can acquire assets at an attractive basis, enhance operations, and generate durable cash flow. By leveraging deep market relationships, rigorous underwriting and hands-on asset management, Andover seeks to deliver strong current income and long-term value for its investors while maintaining a focus on disciplined capital allocation and transparent partnership.

Prior to his real estate career, Hoffmann was a senior captain on Syracuse University’s 2013 Final Four men’s basketball team and was part of the winningest class in program history (2009–2013).

Images: To view and download Griffin Hoffmann’s headshot, please click here (Credit: Griffin Hoffmann): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/z8qab1fb97m3b3bc3p90u/Griffin-Hoffmann-Headshot.jpeg?rlkey=j1xu2h12nqdyl63xbc7jwx0s0&st=dm6zy360&dl=0

Andover Real Estate Partners (“Andover”) Andover Real Estate Partners is a privately held real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, repositioning, and operating multifamily and related assets in select markets across the United States. The firm specializes in GP and co-GP investment opportunities, working alongside aligned partners to structure deals that aim to deliver above-market returns to its investors. By targeting opportunities where it can buy at an attractive basis, enhance operations, and create durable cash flow, Andover seeks to generate both strong current income and long-term value. Leveraging deep market relationships, rigorous underwriting, and hands-on asset management, the firm partners with best-in-class teams and service providers to drive performance at the property level, with an emphasis on disciplined capital allocation, transparent communication, creative marketing, and long-term relationships with investors and partners.

Founded in 2010, by Robert Stone, Andover Real Estate Partners has been acquired, developed, and invested in over 5000+ units over 16 Years. At the heart of Andover’s methodology is a long-term value-oriented philosophy that uses creative and efficient strategies to optimize investor returns for its investments. Andover’s offices are currently located in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, please visit andoverpartners.com.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3f72ead-f18b-4605-8287-56493a5836cf



