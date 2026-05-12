Leading Travel Marketplace WINGIE Expands Multilingual Travel Experience to 27 Languages

BERLIN, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WINGIE, the leading travel marketplace, has expanded its multilingual travel experience by increasing its total language support from 19 to 27 languages. With 8 new languages added to its platform, WINGIE is strengthening its localized travel experience and making it easier for users across different regions to search, compare, and book flights in their native languages.

The expansion supports WINGIE’s global growth strategy and reflects the company’s focus on building a more accessible travel marketplace for users across MENA and beyond.

“Travel is deeply personal, and nothing is more personal than your native language,” said Orkun Ozkan, Chief Flights Officer of Wingie Enuygun Group. “In an era where AI-driven travel is the norm, localizing the experience is one of the final frontiers of accessibility. By increasing our support to 27 languages, we are empowering users to search, compare, and book journeys with total confidence, helping reduce language barriers for travelers across the globe.”

Özkan noted that this expansion enables WINGIE to align more closely with the specific travel practices and cultural nuances of its users. This localized strategy ensures the platform remains highly responsive to market-specific needs as WINGIE continues to scale its presence across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

WINGIE currently provides services in 27 languages, including English, Turkish, German, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Azerbaijani, French, Italian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Lithuanian, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Serbian, Tajik, Uzbek, Chinese, Georgian, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Urdu, Tamil, and Thai.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, specializing in flights through platforms wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel products including flights, hotels, rental cars and bus tickets. Recognized for innovation, Wingie Enuygun Group is at the forefront of the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological advancements and driving digital transformation within the industry.

WINGIE leverages advanced AI technology to provide a seamless user experience, featuring virtual interlining for flights and a diverse array of airline tickets and travel content. The platform is available in 27 languages, employs over 400 people, and attracts approximately 200 million visitors annually, reaffirming its position as a premier choice for travelers.

Contact: marketing@wingie.com