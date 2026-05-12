GoodTime Introduces Cori, The AI Agent Powering Hiring Coordination End to End





GoodTime has released Cori, a proactive digital teammate that takes action to keep hiring moving, from first touch to final interview.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodTime, the leader in complex interview scheduling automation for enterprise talent teams, today announced the launch of Cori, a proactive AI agent that runs the coordination layer of hiring — taking action in real time to eliminate delays, resolve bottlenecks, and keep every step moving from first touch through final decision.

According to GoodTime’s 2026 Hiring Insights Report , talent teams still spend 38% of their time on coordination tasks, from scheduling interviews to managing follow-ups and keeping stakeholders aligned.

These coordination gaps are where hiring slows down, candidates drop off, and teams lose momentum.

Cori solves that.

An AI agent that works alongside the hiring team

Cori is not just a chatbot or a copilot. She is a digital teammate who takes action.

She schedules interviews, adapts to changes in real time, and learns from every interaction, continuously adapting to hiring teams’ preferences, workflows, and hiring priorities, all without relying on user prompts or constant input.

“Hiring teams don’t need another agent to babysit. An AI agent should feel like a teammate, handling coordination across platforms, people, and time zones,” said Ahryun Moon, Co-Founder and CEO of GoodTime. “Cori is our answer to that. She doesn’t just assist. She takes action, virtually eliminating the manual coordination that slows teams down so hiring can move faster and stay aligned.”

By identifying what needs to happen next and taking action in real time, Cori keeps hiring moving 24/7.

Built for the complexity hiring teams face today

Cori doesn’t just streamline hiring — she actively runs coordination across complex, real-world scenarios. She connects recruiters, hiring managers, interviewers, and candidates, ensuring everyone has the right information at the right time.

Here are just a few examples of what Cori can do:

Coordinate multi-stage, multi-time zone interview loops

She instantly schedules panels across distributed teams, balances interviewer workloads, and adapts in real time when calendars shift, without manual back-and-forth.

She instantly schedules panels across distributed teams, balances interviewer workloads, and adapts in real time when calendars shift, without manual back-and-forth. Handle last-minute changes without disruption

If an interviewer cancels, Cori automatically finds the next best replacement, reschedules if needed, and notifies everyone involved.

If an interviewer cancels, Cori automatically finds the next best replacement, reschedules if needed, and notifies everyone involved. Engage and screen candidates conversationally

Cori asks screens candidates, answers FAQs, and advances top talent, all through natural, real-time interactions.

Cori asks screens candidates, answers FAQs, and advances top talent, all through natural, real-time interactions. Keep candidates warm and informed at every step

She sends reminders, shares updates, and follows up automatically so candidates never feel lost or left waiting.

She sends reminders, shares updates, and follows up automatically so candidates never feel lost or left waiting. Trigger workflows and next steps automatically

Cori moves candidates forward, requests feedback, and ensures nothing stalls, without recruiters needing to step in.

Cori moves candidates forward, requests feedback, and ensures nothing stalls, without recruiters needing to step in. Surface and resolve bottlenecks before they slow hiring down

She detects delays in scheduling or feedback, then takes action to keep the process moving.

She detects delays in scheduling or feedback, then takes action to keep the process moving. Coordinate and communicate across hiring teams in real time

She connects recruiters, hiring managers, and interviewers — sharing updates, resolving conflicts, and aligning everyone instantly across tools like email, SMS, Slack, and Microsoft Teams.





Autonomous, with full visibility and control

Cori works autonomously alongside hiring teams, but never as a black box. Every action she takes, from scheduling interviews to sending updates or advancing candidates, is fully visible, so teams always know what’s happening and why.

Whether through email, SMS, Slack, Microsoft Teams, or in-platform conversations, teams can communicate with Cori naturally — just like they would with a teammate. She understands what needs to happen, takes action in real time, and keeps everyone aligned every step of the way.

Users stay in control at every step, able to adjust, override, or guide Cori at any time, with the flexibility to match how they prefer to work.

This is an AI agent that the hiring world can trust. Cori handles all the coordination, and the talent team stays firmly in charge.

By removing the operational burden of coordination, Cori gives hiring teams more time to focus on candidates, conversations, and decisions — where great hiring actually happens. Learn more about Cori at https://goodtime.io/products/hire/cori/

About GoodTime

GoodTime is the leader in complex interview scheduling automation for enterprise talent teams. Built for scale, our platform handles the complexity others can’t — automating every type of interview, from multi-day panels across time zones to high-volume hiring events, with unmatched speed and precision. Behind every seamless schedule is Cori, our AI agent that eliminates delays, surfaces insights, and keeps hiring teams perfectly in sync. Leaders at companies like Databricks, Aon, HubSpot, and HelloFresh trust GoodTime to orchestrate smarter, faster, people-first hiring experiences for their candidates, interviewers, and talent teams.



GoodTime.io

Media Contact

For more information or to arrange an interview with Ahryun Moon, please contact:

Jake Link

press@goodtime.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b24532b3-1bf5-4d11-8fd7-12584feef29b