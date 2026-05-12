TrueCommerce Helps Companies Prepare for France’s E-Invoicing Mandate Ahead of 2026 Deadline

COVENTRY, United Kingdom and PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce is helping companies prepare for France’s upcoming e-invoicing mandate, which will require businesses to adopt structured electronic invoicing and near real-time reporting starting in September 2026. As regulatory pressure increases across Europe, TrueCommerce is supporting organisations with scalable solutions that ensure compliance while driving digital transformation.

The French e-invoicing mandate introduces a phased rollout that will impact all VAT-registered companies operating in the country. Beginning in September 2026, all businesses must be able to receive electronic invoices, while large and mid-sized companies will also be required to issue them. By September 2027, the requirement will extend to all companies, regardless of size.

The shift marks a significant departure from traditional invoicing methods. Businesses will need to move away from PDFs and paper invoices and adopt structured, machine-readable formats such as Factur-X, UBL, or CII. In addition, companies must transmit invoices through certified platforms and comply with new e-reporting requirements that mandate near real-time submission of transaction data to French tax authorities.

TrueCommerce Supports Implementation

TrueCommerce’s global e-invoicing and EDI platform is designed to help organisations navigate these changes. The solution provides connectivity to certified platforms, integrates with existing ERP and financial systems, and automates invoice creation, validation, and transmission which enables businesses to meet compliance requirements efficiently while improving operational performance.

“The French e-invoicing mandate is further proof that invoicing in Europe is undergoing a fundamental transformation, from document-based processes to data-driven transactions monitored in near real time,” said Anders Kudsen, TrueCommerce VP of Marketing & Product for EMEA. “For companies operating internationally, e-invoicing is no longer just a compliance requirement, it’s a strategic opportunity to modernise and future-proof financial operations.”

The regulation will have a direct impact on companies doing business in France, including German and other international organisations with subsidiaries or VAT registrations in the country. These businesses must adapt their systems to support structured invoice formats, integrate with certified platforms, and ensure compliance with both e-invoicing and e-reporting requirements.

Even companies without a physical presence in France may be affected if they conduct taxable transactions in the country, creating additional complexity for cross-border operations.

With governments across Europe accelerating the adoption of continuous transaction controls (CTC), France’s mandate represents part of a broader shift toward digital tax reporting. Organisations that act early can reduce compliance risk, streamline processes, and gain a competitive advantage.

By leveraging TrueCommerce’s scalable platform, companies can not only meet France’s regulatory requirements but also build a foundation for broader digital transformation across global invoicing operations.

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At TrueCommerce, we empower businesses to improve their supply chain performance and drive better business outcomes. Through a single connection to our high-performance global supply chain network, businesses receive more than just EDI, they get access to a fully integrated network that connects their customers, suppliers, logistics partners and internal systems. Our cloud-based, fully managed services help businesses achieve end-to-end supply chain management, streamlined delivery, and simplified operations. With 30+ years of expertise and trusted partnership, TrueCommerce helps businesses reach their true supply chain potential today while preparing them for the future with our integration-agnostic network. That’s why thousands of companies—from SMBs to the global Fortune 100, across various industries—rely on us. For more information, visit www.truecommerce.com.

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