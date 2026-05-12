ABM Recognized with 2026 IABC Gold Quill Award for Brand Transformation





NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, today announced it has received a 2026 IABC Gold Quill Award of Excellence for outstanding communications management in recognition of its enterprise-wide brand transformation and repositioning. Widely regarded as one of the highest honors in the communications profession, the recognition highlights ABM’s success in aligning its brand to its broader business strategy and shifting from a traditionally commoditized service provider to a strategic, consultative partner delivering integrated, technology-enabled facility solutions across industries.

The transformation was a foundational brand repositioning designed to better communicate ABM’s evolving value across all audiences, including clients, team members, prospective talent, and investors. Informed by extensive research, the initiative addressed a critical need to shift market perception as ABM expanded its capabilities across both soft and hard services, including engineering, energy, and infrastructure solutions. Through a coordinated “inside-out” approach, ABM mobilized its organization to adopt and activate the new brand, ensuring consistent, audience-specific storytelling across internal, external, and media channels while strengthening market recognition, industry leadership, and team engagement.

“ABM has advanced significantly over the past decade, and we’ve evolved from a commoditized service provider into a strategic, consultative partner delivering integrated, technology-enabled solutions at scale,” said Cary Bainbridge, Chief Marketing Officer at ABM. “This transformation was about aligning our brand with that reality -- ensuring we clearly communicate the full scope of our capabilities and the value we bring to clients in the US, UK, and Ireland. By bringing it to life through new messaging, a modernized identity, and a cohesive brand experience, we’re enabling our teams to tell a stronger, more differentiated story in the market.”

To bring this positioning to life, ABM undertook a comprehensive, research-led effort that included a redesigned brand architecture aligned to its solutions portfolio and close coordination across marketing and communications teams. Together, they developed and launched a new positioning centered on the theme line, “Driving possibility, together,” signifying the collective drive to solve, connect, and grow with clients — not just as providers, but as partners. The transformation introduced updated messaging, a modernized visual identity, a new digital experience, and a multi-channel advertising campaign designed to clearly articulate ABM’s role as a strategic, solutions-driven partner. The rollout was supported by an integrated communications approach spanning leadership and field engagement, global internal communications, media relations, and multi-channel external storytelling to drive consistency and impact across all audiences.

The results of the initiative demonstrate its impact across key audiences. Internal engagement increased significantly, with strong adoption of brand resources and improved understanding of ABM’s value proposition. Externally, the company experienced increased awareness, stronger website engagement, and early indicators of a shift in business mix toward higher-value services, reinforcing the effectiveness of the new positioning.

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and more efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.

ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

For more information, visit www.abm.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Valentino

media@abm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be85594f-6c70-4023-9bb9-88a0e91f2d58