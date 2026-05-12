Webidoo Announces $25 Million Funding Round to Build the AI Operating Layer for Small Businesses

The capital raised will be used to fuel the expansion of Webidoo's proprietary platforms, scale SMB adoption of Agentic AI, and enable automated execution of core business processes.



The funding will support strategic acquisitions of SaaS and Marketing companies across the United States.





CHICAGO and MILAN, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webidoo, the AI technology company focused on making advanced digital tools more accessible and viable for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), today announced the closing of a $25 million funding round led by fund IXC3, part of the Azimut Group. The round positions Webidoo to expand its AI-driven execution model across the U.S. SMB market.

The round marks a new phase of international growth for Webidoo, with the U.S. as its primary expansion market, scaling its North America current customer base of hundreds of SMBs from its Chicago office, which serves as the center for business development, account management, and research.



The company plans to deploy a significant portion of the new capital to support a targeted M&A strategy, centered on acquiring client-facing SaaS companies and marketing agencies whose customer relationships, commercial reach, and service capabilities can be strengthened through the integration of Webidoo’s proprietary AI platforms: Jooice, Groow, and Welpy, enabling automated execution and performance optimization across their customer base. This will allow Webidoo to add both technologies and real customer engagement to their ambitious vision of creating an AI Operating Layer for businesses of all sizes.



With this transaction, Webidoo adds Azimut to an investor base that already includes 8a+, part of Banca Generali, and TIM Ventures. Over the last 12 months, the company has continued to strengthen its product ecosystem and invest in the infrastructure needed to scale. In 2025, Webidoo reported more than $18 million in revenue and over $3 million in EBITDA, while continuing to invest in R&D and product development.



“The average small business runs 20 tools that don't talk to each other. We're not building tool number 21. We're building the layer that finally makes them all work together,” said Giovanni Farese, CEO of Webidoo. “For too long, small and medium-sized businesses have had to compete without access to the kind of technology that could truly change the game for them. With this funding round, we are accelerating a much bigger vision: we want to give SMBs superpowers.”



Webidoo’s U.S. strategy is built around a simple premise: most SMBs do not need more software. They need fewer barriers between insight and action. The company is using its AI infrastructure, product suite, and acquisition strategy to create a more practical path for businesses that want the benefits of AI without the cost and complexity of building internal systems from scratch.



“Most SMBs do not need more complexity. They need technology that helps them act,” said Ricky Gordon, CPO of Webidoo. “That is the role Jooice, Welpy, and Groow are designed to play. Our goal is to make AI easier to adopt, easier to use, and much more connected to real business outcomes.”



Andrea Cornetti, Chief Executive Officer, Real Estate and Infrastructure at Azimut Group, commented: “Our investment in Webidoo confirms the strategy of our IXC3 fund to support Italian SMEs with solid fundamentals in strategic sectors. In a context where digital infrastructure requires technological solutions that simplify and maximize access to AI's full potential, Webidoo stands out as an ecosystem focused on measurable results and international scalability. This is the second investment made by the IXC3 fund and reflects its mission to support the growth and consolidation of high-potential companies that are able to position themselves distinctively in complex and fast-evolving markets.”





About Webidoo

Webidoo is a technology company that develops AI-driven platforms designed to execute and automate core business processes. Through its proprietary ecosystem, including Jooice, Groow, and Welpy, and a human-first approach that combines technology with expert support, Webidoo enables companies to adopt AI in a practical, scalable, and results-driven way across marketing, sales, and operations. The company operates globally, with offices in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. More info at https://webidoo.com

Contact:

Deborah Kostroun, Zito Partners

Email: dkostroun@zitopartners.com

Telephone: +1 (201) 403-8185

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4952b8f4-e8fd-462a-b0f7-307a88eb78e7