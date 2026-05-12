Astonish Media Group Named Agency of Record for Legacy Brand Sioux Honey, America’s Only Beekeeper-Owned Honey Cooperative in the United States

New York, New York, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astonish Media Group, a leading boutique public relations and media strategy firm based in New York City, today announced that Sioux Honey Association Co-op has joined its client roster, marking a strategic partnership with one of the most established and distinctive names in American food production. Astonish Media Group will lead integrated communications efforts to elevate Sioux Honey’s national profile with a focus on consumer awareness for its legacy brands Sue Bee® and Aunt Sue’s®, category leadership and the broader narrative around American agriculture, sustainability and supply chain transparency.

Founded more than a century ago, Sioux Honey is the only beekeeper-owned honey cooperative in the United States and a leader in U.S. Farmed™Certified honey. The partnership comes at a pivotal moment for the company, following its recently announced $130 million, five-year expansion in Sioux City, Iowa, underscoring growing national demand for domestically sourced and transparently produced food products.

“We are thrilled to have Sioux Honey join the Astonish family at a pivotal moment in its growth,” said John Conway, CEO of Astonish Media Group. “As a beekeeper-owned cooperative with a national footprint, Sioux Honey represents a rare combination of heritage, scale and supply chain integrity. Our focus will be on amplifying that story, positioning the brand not just within the food category, but within the broader conversation around American production and consumer trust.”

“As we continue to invest in the future of our business, including our recent expansion in Sioux City, it’s critical that our story is communicated with clarity and authority,” said Aimee Sandman, Director of Growth and Community Impact of Sioux Honey. “We are excited to have Astonish Media Group bring their strategic perspective and expertise to help position Sioux Honey not only as a leading honey brand, but as a voice in the broader conversation around American agriculture and food sourcing.”

Astonish Media Group is a strategic communications firm with more than twenty-five years of experience shaping the visibility and influence of companies, founders, and experts across industries. Astonish works at the business level, translating complex ideas, emerging technologies, established brands, organizations and industry experts into clear market leaders among their competitors.

The firm has advised globally recognized brands, including American Airlines U.S. and Asia, DoubleTree by Hilton, Coca-Cola brands, Disney, Subway, Pernod Ricard, Nestlé Waters, and ABC Television. The healthcare division has represented such noteworthy clients as Michigan Medicine University of Michigan Health-West, CCRM, WINFertility, Illume Fertility, and health-tech startups such as Babyscripts, Canary Speech, RespondWell, Xsolis, and RxWare.

About Astonish Media Group



Astonish Media Group, LLC is a strategic communications firm based in New York City. Founded in 2000, Astonish specializes in shaping market leadership, elevating visibility and driving sustained relevance for brands across a wide range of industries. Astonish media services include public relations and branding, content syndication, publishing, and client management for a wide range of clients across consumer, business, health, health-tech, nonprofit, lifestyle, food and beverage, and education verticals.

Astonish Media Group is led by founder Paula Conway and CEO John Conway, whose backgrounds across media, publishing and entertainment inform the firm’s distinctive approach to storytelling, positioning, and long-term brand value.

About Sioux Honey

Sioux Honey Association Co-op is the only beekeeper-owned honey cooperative in the United States and a leading producer of U.S. Farmed™ Certified honey. Founded more than 100 years ago, the cooperative is comprised of hundreds of independent beekeepers across the country, dedicated to producing high-quality, responsibly sourced honey.

Sioux Honey markets its products under the trusted Sue Bee® Honey and Aunt Sue’s® brands, which are distributed nationwide. With a long-standing commitment to American agriculture, supply chain transparency and sustainability, Sioux Honey plays a critical role in supporting domestic beekeeping and meeting growing consumer demand for locally sourced food products.





