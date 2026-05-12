Octave Launches Reliance™ Advanced Manufacturing Package, a QMS that Addresses Rising Product Complexity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octave, the global leader in software for the world’s most critical facilities and infrastructure, today launched the Octave Reliance (formerly ETQ Reliance) Advanced Manufacturing Package, a SaaS-based quality management system (QMS) purpose-built for manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, heavy equipment and other mission-critical industries where extremely stringent and specific product quality and regulatory requirements are an imperative.

“Automotive suppliers built the quality playbook that offers powerful lessons to other manufacturers, including processes for advanced product quality planning, failure modes and effects analysis, closed-loop corrective action and supplier qualification at scale. That playbook is being adapted for a host of other advanced manufacturing industries and uses cases today,” said Vick Vaishnavi, Head of the Reliance Business, Octave. “Most manufacturers are still running quality on spreadsheets, ERP add-ons and siloed point solutions that fragment the quality picture. Reliance Advanced Manufacturing gives them a proven system designed to connect the full quality ecosystem when quality escapes can have dire consequences.”

The timing of the Advanced Manufacturing Package reflects a broader shift in industrial manufacturing. Experienced quality professionals are moving from automotive to adjacent industries, bringing methods and expectations forged on automotive shop floors. Manufacturers in aerospace, heavy equipment, industrial chemicals, consumer durables and diversified industrials are leveraging this expertise to achieve automotive-grade quality process maturity. The Reliance Advanced Manufacturing Package supports that goal, providing a platform infrastructure to operationalize automotive best practices at scale across industries.

The package offers a unified system for managing multiple customer requirements, supplier accountability and compliance. Organizations gain a connected quality view, improving launch readiness, reducing quality escapes and protecting revenue across sites.

For automotive suppliers specifically, Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP), Failure, Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA), Product Part Approval Process (PPAP), change management and supplier qualification workflows follow AIAG/VDA guidance and IATF 16949 standards. This ensures consistent execution and audit readiness across the value chain.

Key capabilities include:

Closed-loop quality management: Field issues, customer complaints and corrective actions link directly back to FMEAs and Control Plans, driving prevention and reducing repeat escapes.

Standards-aligned compliance: Workflows and deliverables align to AIAG/VDA guidance, OEM customer-specific requirements, and IATF 16949 standards, with configurability for other industry frameworks.

Enterprise integration: The platform connects ERP, PLM, MES, supplier portals and predictive quality systems into one scalable ecosystem for new sites, suppliers and programs.

Full traceability: Every change, approval and quality action is automatically captured and linked, providing teams with enterprise-wide visibility and a clean audit trail.

Flexible configuration: Libraries, workflows and processes can be imported and adapted without heavy IT needs.

The Reliance Advanced Manufacturing Package is available now. Layered Process Audit management and continuous improvement modules are in development.

The Octave Reliance approach to connected, intelligent quality builds on Octave’s mission to connect contextualized data across the lifecycle of a facility. Octave exists to bring clarity to critical operations by bringing together data, decisions, and outcomes across design, build, operate, and protect, so teams can act with shared context at every stage.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Chris Nahil, Director, Public relations and Analyst Relations, Octave, +1 617.529.6126, chris.nahil@octave.com

Linda Savage, Pendergast Consulting (for Octave), +1 508.224.7905, lpendergastsavage@comcast.net

About Octave:

Octave provides enterprise software that helps organizations design, build, operate and protect critical industrial and infrastructure assets. Octave supports decisions across the full asset lifecycle where performance, safety and reliability matter and failure is not an option. Octave connects engineering, operational and safety workflows, enabling customers to convert complex operational data into decisions that improve performance, resilience and incident response across real-world environments. Octave has more than 7,000 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.