Stargate, X-Men and Smallville Icons Headline Ottawa Comiccon 2026





OTTAWA, Ontario, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From September 11 to 13, 2026, Ottawa Comiccon returns for its highly anticipated 13th edition, transforming the Cohere Centre (formerly known as the EY Centre) into the ultimate destination for pop culture fans from across the region and beyond.

For three unforgivable days, thousands of fans will immerse themselves in the worlds of sci-fi, fantasy, horror, anime, gaming, comics and cosplay. The massive show floor will feature celebrity guests, artists, creators, exhibitors and retailers offering everything from rare collectibles and original artwork to comics, toys, apparel, replicas, video games and more. Cosplayers will once again take center stage, bringing fan-favourite characters to life throughout the event.

Ottawa Comiccon is proud to announce three fan-favourite stars from the legendary Stargate franchise: Canadian actors Amanda Tapping (Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, Stargate Universe), Michael Shanks (Stargate SG-1, Saving Hope) and Lexa Doig (Stargate SG-1, Andromeda, Jason X).

The trio will appear on Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13 for autograph sessions, professional photo opportunities and an exclusive on-stage panel where fans can hear behind-the-scenes stories from one of science fiction’s most beloved universes.

Joining them is internationally acclaimed Guest of Honour Famke Janssen (X-Men, Taken, GoldenEye), along with Smallville stars Tom Welling (Clark Kent/Superman), Laura Vandervoort (Kara Zor-El), Kristin Kreuk (Lana Lang) and Mark Williams (Harry Potter films, 101 Dalmatians).

Beyond the celebrity lineup, Ottawa Comiccon 2026 will feature a packed schedule of entertainment and interactive programming, including:

Dozens of fan panels and celebrities on stage

Workshops and on-stage performances

Cosplay groups

The legendary Saturday night Masquerade

Cosplay-Eh! – The Canadian Cosplay Championship 2027 selections

– The Canadian Cosplay Championship 2027 selections Gaming, anime and comic programming for fans of all ages





NEW FOR 2026: EXPERIENCE KPOP LIVE

Ottawa Comiccon is also excited to unveil a brand-new live musical event presented in partnership with Superhéros Alex Animation and Le Petit Prince Animation.

On Sunday, September 13 fans can discover the EXPERIENCE KPOP LIVE, an electrifying tribute concert inspired by the global phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters. Featuring powerhouse vocals, high-energy choreography and immersive staging, the performance will bring the franchise’s most iconic songs to life in spectacular fashion.

The concert is included with any valid Sunday Ottawa Comiccon ticket.

More celebrity guests, programming announcements and exclusive attractions will be revealed in the coming months.

Ottawa Comiccon – September 11 to 13, 2023 at the Cohere Centre

4899 Uplands Dr, Ottawa (formerly known as the EY Centre)

Tickets and more information available at ottawacomiccon.com .

About Ottawa Comiccon:

Ottawa Comiccon was launched in the spring of 2012. This annual event dedicated to pop culture takes the form of a fan convention with multi-genre content: comic books, sci-fi, horror, anime, video games and the entertainment world. Ottawa Comiccon is one of the fastest growing paid events in Ontario, attracting an engaged young adult target audience. It features a large array of exhibits with several companies demonstrating their wares and a few vehicles or set pieces from film or television are on display, a shopping experience like no other, aimed at fans that are looking for games, T-Shirts, comics, toys, statues, replicas and more collector items.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f70e2f51-d18c-4e3f-9eb4-1b41b1024248