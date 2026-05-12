Volaris Group Acquires socoto gmbh & co. kg, a Leading Marketing Software Provider for Decentralized Organizations

TRIER, Germany and TORONTO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of socoto gmbh & co. kg, the leading provider of marketing software solutions for decentralized companies in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). With this acquisition, Volaris continues to expand its German portfolio in a high-growth segment. As a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris focuses on supporting the development of software companies in vertical markets. I-ADVISE from Düsseldorf advised socoto on the transaction.

socoto is a specialized software and service provider based in Trier, Germany. For many years, the company has developed and implemented software solutions for managing marketing materials and campaigns for decentralized organizations. Its clients include numerous national and international automotive manufacturers as well as other corporate chains, such as DIY stores and pharmacies. By joining Volaris Group, socoto secures access to extensive best-practice expertise in corporate development and sets the course for growth and the expansion of its innovative technology stack through artificial intelligence.

"Joining Volaris Group opens up numerous new and exciting opportunities for us. We now have access to the knowledge and expertise of a family of more than 1,500 software companies within Constellation Software — particularly in the field of artificial intelligence," said Managing Director Dr. Bernhard Gründer. "This head start in knowledge allows us to consistently further develop our marketing platform through innovative AI solutions and thus offer our customers genuine, forward-looking added value."

"socoto stands for marketing excellence in decentralized organizations. They bring a strong technological foundation, an experienced team of marketing software experts, and a broad and loyal customer base to our portfolio," commented Christoph Klimmer, Volaris Group Leader. "Within Volaris Group, we can specifically expand these strengths. A central focus is access to global AI best practices and state-of-the-art technologies. Through structured exchange, we are creating additional momentum to solidify socoto as a pioneer for AI-supported marketing solutions for decentralized organizations."

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com

For more information:

Ryan Hill

Chief of Staff, Volaris Group

Tel: +1 416-831-0305

ryans.hill@volarisgroup.com