Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP Named to 2026 Super Lawyers Top Firms List for Securities & Corporate Finance – 15 SRFC Attorneys Selected for 2026 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“ SRFC ”), a leading corporate and securities law firm, today announced that SRFC has been named to the 2026 Super Lawyers New York Metro Top Firms List for Securities & Corporate Finance.

SRFC is also pleased to announce that fifteen of its individual attorneys were recognized by Super Lawyers for 2026. Seven of the firm’s partners were featured on the 2026 New York Metro Super Lawyers list and another eight attorneys were featured on the 2026 New York Metro Rising Stars list.

The SRFC partners recognized on the 2026 New York Metro Super Lawyers list include:

Gregory Sichenzia – Recognized in Securities & Corporate Finance

Marc Ross – Recognized in Securities Litigation

Michael Ference – Recognized in Securities Litigation

Ross Carmel – Recognized in Securities & Corporate Finance

Evan Cappelli – Recognized in Securities & Corporate Finance

Richard J. Babnick, Jr. – Recognized in Securities Litigation

Sameer Rastogi – Recognized in Securities Litigation



The SRFC attorneys recognized on the 2026 New York Metro Rising Stars list include:

Devin Heck (Corporate Partner)

Mohit Agrawal (Corporate Associate)

Jesse Blue (Corporate Associate)

Anna Chaykina (Corporate Associate)

Marissa Johnson (Corporate Associate)

Emily Knight (Litigation Associate)

Alexander Middlemiss (Litigation Associate)

Wynee Ngo (Litigation Associate)

SRFC is delighted to be recognized by Super Lawyers as a top law firm for Securities & Corporate Finance. The SRFC leadership team congratulates each of the individual attorneys selected and is proud to have an increasing number of the firm’s practitioners recognized by Super Lawyers, strengthening the firm’s reputation as a leading law firm in the securities industry.

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a nationally recognized law firm of approximately 70 attorneys with corporate, securities, litigation, trusts and estates and tax practices, serving clients from all over the world. Our mission is to solve our clients’ most complicated legal problems and achieve their business goals in an expeditious, commercial and innovative manner.

www.srfc.law

Media Contact:

srfc@fischtankpr.com

This press release may constitute attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information in this press release is for general informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice or a substitute for obtaining legal advice from an attorney.