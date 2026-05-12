Hilton Los Angeles Airport Completes $50 Million Guest Room Renovation

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hilton Los Angeles Airport today announces the completion of a transformative $50 million renovation — one of the largest upgrades in the hotel’s history. The extensive redesign comes as Los Angeles prepares to host a historic wave of global sporting and entertainment events, positioning the property to welcome an anticipated surge in international travelers.

“Los Angeles is stepping into an extraordinary moment of global attention,” said Jeff Ragonese, general manager, Hilton Los Angeles Airport. “This reimagination ensures we’re not simply keeping pace with that momentum - we’re leading it. Our goal was to create guestrooms that deliver comfort, calm, and modern design while supporting the operational demands of a major international gateway hotel.”

Modern Design, Thoughtfully Executed

The redesign introduces a modern, minimalist aesthetic with mid-century touches, featuring neutral tones, warm textures, and contemporary furnishings. Guestrooms now offer premium mattresses, upgraded bathrooms, mini-refrigerators, and enhanced in-room technology including USB/USB-C charging ports and improved lighting. ADA-compliant upgrades include automated curtain controls in select accessible rooms. Color-coded design accents - warm orange for queen rooms and deep teal for king rooms - reflect the vibrant yet relaxed spirit of Los Angeles.

Hilton Los Angeles Airport remained fully operational throughout construction, with renovation phases carefully sequenced to ensure seamless guest experiences. Work schedules were aligned with airline traffic patterns and occupancy forecasts to minimize disruption.





A Premier Gateway for Global Travelers

The refresh positions the hotel to welcome visitors attending major global sporting events, with sports-inspired activations and elevated F&B offerings. It also represents a strategic repositioning within the competitive Century Boulevard hospitality corridor, evolving the property into a lifestyle-forward gateway connecting travelers with Los Angeles’ entertainment, cultural, and dining scenes.

The hotel now features refreshed guestrooms, 55,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, and multiple dining venues. Located less than a mile from LAX, it is one of the largest airport hotels on the U.S. West Coast.

Hilton Los Angeles Airport is located at 5711 West Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045. For reservations, visit hilton.com/losangelesairport or call +1 (310) 410-4000.

About Hilton Los Angeles Airport

Hilton Los Angeles Airport is a premier full-service hotel located less than one mile from LAX and three miles from top venues including SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome, Kia Forum, and Cosm Los Angeles. The property offers 1,234 guest rooms, 55,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space, multiple dining options, and a 24-hour airport shuttle. Follow on Facebook and Instagram .

High-resolution imagery available for download here

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Tami Sisson | Media FiftyOne for Hilton Los Angeles Airport

+1 714-336-7452 | tami@mediafiftyone.com

Arasharae Bilancia | Hilton Los Angeles Airport

+1 310-491-6609 | arasharae.bilancia@hilton.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ed9bdb9-3fe7-42a8-b70b-f235a7689c2f