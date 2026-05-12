CRB Project Honored as 2026 ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Winner

Kansas City, MO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRB Group, a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting services, announced today that a CRB‑delivered life sciences project has been named a 2026 International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) Category Winner for Social Impact – Unmet Medical Needs.

The award recognizes a commercial cell therapy manufacturing facility built to reliably deliver patient‑specific therapies for individuals with serious and life‑threatening conditions. In cell therapy manufacturing, each treatment is made for a single patient and cannot be stored or replaced, making consistent operation essential to patient outcomes.

AstraZeneca’s commercial cell therapy manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland was developed to produce autologous cell therapies without interruption. The facility was engineered for 100 percent operational uptime, reducing the risk of power or utility failure that could compromise a patient’s therapy once production has begun. In parallel, the fully electrified facility advances environmental performance through net‑zero operational carbon objectives and significant reductions in energy and water use, demonstrating that protecting patients and reducing environmental impact can be achieved together.

“Facilities like this one show what’s possible when engineering decisions are guided by patient impact from the very beginning,” said Vahid Ownjazayeri, CEO of CRB Group. “This recognition reflects the trust our client placed in our team and the close collaboration that made it possible to deliver a facility that protects patients, performs without interruption, and raises the standard for how complex life sciences projects are designed.”

CRB provided integrated services across architecture, engineering, and construction, supporting the project from early planning through execution. The team worked closely with the client to tailor solutions to the unique demands of commercial cell therapy manufacturing, balancing regulatory requirements, long‑term flexibility, and operational resilience.

About CRB

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and food & beverage industries. From 21 offices across the United States, Canada and Europe, our professionals provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution. See us at crbgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Program

Established in 2004, the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) program recognizes state‑of‑the‑art pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities that demonstrate excellence and innovation across design, construction, and operation. The program highlights projects that improve product quality, enhance delivery of high‑quality medicines, reduce manufacturing risk, and advance new approaches to facility performance. FOYA provides a global platform for sharing best practices, emerging technologies, and lessons learned across the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing community. Learn more at ISPE.org/FOYA.

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