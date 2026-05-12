Boehringer Ingelheim licenses preclinical antibody program from Immunitas Therapeutics to advance treatments for chronic inflammatory diseases

The first‑in‑class antibody program is designed to selectively target pathogenic cells, with the potential to deliver deeper and more durable disease control than current therapies.

The agreement strengthens Boehringer Ingelheim’s growing immunology pipeline and builds on other recent research partnership announcements.

Ingelheim, Germany and Waltham, Mass., U.S., May X, 2026 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Immunitas Therapeutics today announced a global licensing agreement for a preclinical antibody program being developed for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The program is designed to selectively target cells that play a central role in driving chronic inflammation, with the goal of achieving sustained disease control for patients who do not respond adequately to current therapies.

Chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases affect millions of people worldwide and can significantly impact quality of life. While current therapies have improved outcomes for some patients, many experience limited or diminishing benefit over time. New approaches that address the underlying drivers of inflammation are needed to achieve longer‑lasting disease control.

Unlike therapies that block individual inflammatory signals, the licensed Immunitas antibody program is designed to target pathogenic cells localized at the sites of inflammation. By targeting this subset of pathogenic cells, the approach has the potential to provide deeper and more durable benefit across a range of inflammatory conditions.

“This agreement expands our growing pipeline in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and reflects our commitment to developing treatments that can deliver meaningful, long‑term benefit for patients,” said Carine Boustany, US Innovation Unit Site Head and Global Head of Immunology and Respiratory Diseases at Boehringer Ingelheim. “By complementing our existing portfolio with this differentiated preclinical program, we aim to address areas where current treatment options fall short.”

“This program is the result of insights into human biology that Immunitas explored extensively preclinically. Partnering with Boehringer Ingelheim enables us to advance this novel therapeutic into clinical development with a global organization that has deep expertise in immunology and drug development,” said Amanda Wagner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Immunitas Therapeutics. “We believe this collaboration has the potential to translate our science into new treatment options for patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases who need better solutions.”

The agreement further strengthens Boehringer Ingelheim’s growing pipeline in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and builds on a series of recent partnerships in this therapeutic area. Boehringer Ingelheim will leverage its global research, development, manufacturing and commercialization capabilities to advance the program toward clinical development and, ultimately, to patients worldwide.

Under the terms of the agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim will obtain worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize the antibody program. Immunitas Therapeutics will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive near-term and future development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments totaling up to €407.5 million, in addition to tiered royalties on future sales. Further details of the agreement are not being disclosed.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,300 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

About Immunitas Therapeutics

Immunitas is a clinical stage precision immunotherapy company dedicated to discovering and developing novel treatments for patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. The company was founded in 2019 by Longwood Fund with leading scientists from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Massachusetts General Hospital, Broad Institute, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Immunitas is supported by a strong syndicate of investors including Agent Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments, Evotec, Leaps by Bayer, Longwood Fund, M Ventures, Medical Excellence Capital, and Novartis Venture Fund. To learn more, visit www.immunitastx.com.