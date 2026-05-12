Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI). The investigation focuses on Treace’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On November 6, 2025, Treace reported its third quarter 2025 financial results and revised its full-year 2025 outlook.

Treace disclosed that its revenue growth reflected “higher than planned sales to a limited number of stocking distributors” that the Company did “not expect to recur at the same level.” The Company further disclosed that Lapiplasty volumes had been impacted as surgeon and patient preferences shifted toward minimally invasive solutions, and that broader macroeconomic conditions and softer consumer sentiment were resulting in more deferrals of elective bunion procedures.

In its quarterly report, Treace further disclosed that third quarter revenue growth was partially offset by lower average selling prices of its newest bunion procedure kits, and that third quarter revenue included $6.0 million in sales to stocking distributors, a majority of which was attributable to initial stocking orders.

In addition, Treace lowered its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $211 million to $213 million, compared to previous guidance of $224 million to $230 million. The Company stated that the reduction was primarily the result of expected lower sales from its flagship Lapiplasty System due to evolving surgeon preferences for minimally invasive osteotomy procedures, competition, lower patient demand for elective bunion surgery due to macroeconomic conditions, and other disclosed headwinds.

Following these disclosures, Treace’s stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Treace complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Treace stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com