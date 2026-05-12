Hair Removal Devices Market Size to Hit USD 3.32 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Hair Removal Devices Market size was valued at USD 1.46 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.32 Billion by 2035, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.55% during the forecast period 2026-2035.

Hair removal devices have exhibited robust growth in the market analysis due to the rising trend towards easy, painless, and permanent hair removal options as compared to waxing, shaving, and threading. The beauty awareness of consumers and the expanding urban population coupled with the increasing influence of beauty standards from social media sites are propelling their demand. Advancements in laser technology along with IPL-based devices along with the rise in popularity of at-home grooming products are also contributing to the growth of the market.





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The U.S. Hair Removal Devices Market is experiencing constant growth due to its market size in 2025 amounting to USD 0.38 Billion and growth forecasted to reach USD 0.85 Billion till 2035, representing an 8.32% CAGR from 2026 to 2035. This growth can be attributed to beauty awareness in the country, strong demand for laser and IPL technology, and the extensive presence of dermatology clinics. Other factors aiding in market expansion include product innovations and increased use of home-based devices.

Rising demand for convenient and non-invasive grooming technologies drives global market expansion

The hair removal device market is mainly influenced by growing consumer inclination towards the use of products that offer safe and efficient results while being cost-effective, thus minimizing the need to visit salons frequently. Increased consciousness about personal grooming and appearance, especially among younger age groups, has resulted in a rapid uptake of modern laser and IPL-based devices. Higher levels of disposable incomes, growth of e-commerce websites, and the introduction of portable devices have been contributing to the market’s growth. Furthermore, the trend of grooming among males and technological advancements in dermatological technology continue to boost consumer bases worldwide.

Major Hair Removal Devices Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Philips

Panasonic

Braun

Remington

Silk’n

Tria Beauty

Lumenis

Cynosure

Syneron Medical

Solta Medical, Inc.

Alma Lasers

Cutera

Venus Concept

Sciton, Inc.

Lutronic

Viora

Fotona

SmoothSkin (Cyden)

Iluminage Beauty

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

The market share of Laser Devices in 2025 exceeds 48.70%, owing to its precision, efficiency, and versatility in treating different skin types. Meanwhile, the fastest-growing segment is Intense Pulse Light Devices, which accounts for a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.60% in response to the increasing use of cheap and user-friendly home devices.

By End Use Type

The market share of Home Use in 2025 exceeds 52.60%, owing to technological innovations in compact, convenient, and automatic devices that enhance their appeal in homes. The fastest-growing segment is Beauty Clinics, which accounts for a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.20% in response to the rising number of patients seeking professional beauty care services due to rising incomes.

BY Application Type

The market share of Facial Hair Removal in 2025 exceeds 40.30%, owing to rising acceptance of lasers and IPL devices used for upper lip hair removal, chin hair removal, and sideburns. The fastest-growing segment is Legs, which accounts for a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.10% in response to the growing preference for lasting results compared to shaving and waxing.

By Distribution Channel

The online segment accounted for 44.10% market share in 2025 because of the fast growth of e-commerce, influencer marketing, and availability of products for professional and at-home use. It is the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 12.70% since the users are switching to online shopping for better deals, wider choice, and deeper comparison of products.

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Hair Removal Devices Market Key Segments

By Product

Laser Devices Diode Laser Nd: YAG Laser Alexandrite Laser

Intense Pulse Light Devices

Other Energy-based Devices

By Application

Facial Hair Removal

Legs

Hands

Others

By End-use

Beauty Clinics

Dermatology Clinics

Home Use

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Drug-stores

Online

Regional Analysis:

North America held the highest position in terms of Hair Removal Devices Market, with a revenue share of more than 36.54%. High consumer awareness, increased disposable income and acceptance of beauty and personal care technologies drove market performance in the region. Laser and IPL devices dominate this market, driven by high demand in professional and at-home segments. The current availability of in-salon services, dermatology centers, and e-commerce channels can be leveraged by manufacturers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.24% in the market due to urbanization, disposable income, and increased awareness regarding beauty. Growth in both professional and non-professional use of IPL/laser device will be observed. Higher growth will be witnessed owing to increased usage of e-commerce, male grooming, and social media influence on beauty standards.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025 , Alma Lasers introduced its Soprano Titanium 3D system, leveraging multi-wavelength diode tech and upgraded cooling for faster, more effective hair removal with greater patient comfort.

, Alma Lasers introduced its Soprano Titanium 3D system, leveraging multi-wavelength diode tech and upgraded cooling for faster, more effective hair removal with greater patient comfort. In January 2024, Philips launched its updated Lumea Series 9000 at-home IPL device, offering faster treatment times, better skin-tone detection, and longer-lasting hair-reduction results.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRODUCTION & CAPACITY UTILIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate manufacturing output, operational efficiency, and supply-demand balance across major laser and IPL hair removal device manufacturers.

– helps you evaluate manufacturing output, operational efficiency, and supply-demand balance across major laser and IPL hair removal device manufacturers. IMPORT–EXPORT & TRADE STATISTICS – helps you understand international trade flow, tariff structures, and dependency on imported aesthetic and dermatology devices in the U.S. market.

– helps you understand international trade flow, tariff structures, and dependency on imported aesthetic and dermatology devices in the U.S. market. REGULATORY & SAFETY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you assess FDA approvals, CE certifications, ISO standards compliance, and adherence to radiation and consumer safety regulations.

– helps you assess FDA approvals, CE certifications, ISO standards compliance, and adherence to radiation and consumer safety regulations. INVESTMENT & FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE INDICATORS – helps you identify funding activity, mergers, acquisitions, CAPEX trends, and ROI potential across professional and home-use hair removal device segments.

– helps you identify funding activity, mergers, acquisitions, CAPEX trends, and ROI potential across professional and home-use hair removal device segments. TECHNOLOGICAL & HOME-USE DEVICE ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover market penetration of advanced laser/IPL technologies, smart skin-sensing features, and rising consumer adoption of at-home hair removal solutions.

– helps you uncover market penetration of advanced laser/IPL technologies, smart skin-sensing features, and rising consumer adoption of at-home hair removal solutions. SUSTAINABILITY & GREEN DEVICE METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption of energy-efficient devices, recyclable components, eco-certifications, and environmentally compliant manufacturing practices across the industry.Top of FormBottom of Form

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Hair Removal Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.46 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.32 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.55% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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