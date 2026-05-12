New Fluke FEV500 Redefines Testing for Fast DC Electric Vehicle Chargers, Eliminating Costly Downtime

Everett, Washington, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluke Corporation today announced the launch of the Fluke FEV500, an all-in-one testing solution designed specifically for fast DC Level 3 EV charging stations. Unlike traditional AC chargers, these high-powered stations operate at extreme energy levels and rely on complex digital communication protocols, making safety, reliability, and uptime critical concerns for operators.

The FEV500 acts like a virtual electric vehicle, enabling technicians in the field to quickly perform comprehensive safety and operability tests on-site without the cost, complexity, or uncertainty of using an actual EV, helping ensure charging stations remain safe and importantly fully operational.

“With the FEV500, Fluke is redefining how fast DC EV charging stations are tested and maintained,” said Theo Brillhart, Technology Director, R&D at Fluke Corporation. “Fast DC charging is the backbone of the EV transition but the truth is, reliability is still the industry’s weakest link. We built the FEV500 to close that gap. It replaces uncertainty with insight and turns testing from a bottleneck into a competitive advantage. If the EV industry wants to scale, it starts with trust and trust starts with reliability.

One in five charging stations in the U.S. is not operational*, indicating an urgent need to improve the nation’s charging network. For fleet operators, downtime can be costly, and for consumers, reliability is critical. The FEV500 makes testing more efficient by replacing the need for multiple tools – including a digital multimeter, insulation tester, and oscilloscope – while also providing technicians with guided instructions on critical testing criteria.

Key features of the FEV500 include:

One-Tool Testing: The tool combines performance, interoperability, and safety checks in a single device. The FEV500 is designed to meet ISO 15118 and DIN SPEC70121 international standards for digital communication between electric vehicles and electric vehicle supply equipment.

The tool combines performance, interoperability, and safety checks in a single device. The FEV500 is designed to meet ISO 15118 and DIN SPEC70121 international standards for digital communication between electric vehicles and electric vehicle supply equipment. EV Simulation: The FEV500 tests the charging infrastructure without requiring an external power source. It can also simulate real-world charging and communication scenarios to validate interoperability and performance.

The FEV500 tests the charging infrastructure without requiring an external power source. It can also simulate real-world charging and communication scenarios to validate interoperability and performance. Best Practice Standardization: The tool provides actionable data for regulatory compliance, maintenance planning, and performance forecasting. It delivers fast PASS/FAIL results with guided workflows, so technicians have access to best practices for commissioning, maintaining, and troubleshooting a fast DC station without the need for advanced training.

The tool provides actionable data for regulatory compliance, maintenance planning, and performance forecasting. It delivers fast PASS/FAIL results with guided workflows, so technicians have access to best practices for commissioning, maintaining, and troubleshooting a fast DC station without the need for advanced training. User-Friendly Interface: Technicians can avoid the need for manual input, as the tool has an intuitive auto-test feature, and test data is input directly to the device. The FEV500 is also portable and provides clear guidance on what to test, even for complex fast DC stations.

Technicians can avoid the need for manual input, as the tool has an intuitive auto-test feature, and test data is input directly to the device. The FEV500 is also portable and provides clear guidance on what to test, even for complex fast DC stations. Time-Saving: Fleet operators and technicians can troubleshoot without needing to open the charging station, avoiding costly downtime. All tests can be conducted through a single connection point, with no disassembly required.

Built for field service technicians who are constantly on the move, the FEV500 features a rugged wheeled chassis for easy transport between depots and sites, along with a removable battery that makes it convenient for air travel. Backed by Fluke’s trusted accuracy, the FEV500’s dependable insights give commercial and fleet teams the confidence to keep EV stations running and able to power an always-on, energy-driven world.

For more information and to purchase the FEV500, please visit Fluke FEV500 Fast DC EV Charging Station Analyzer .

About Fluke

As the world leader in test and measurement equipment, software, and service, Fluke is committed to advancing sustainability at a global level. Growth in renewable energy industries requires precision measurement, quality control, and reporting capabilities for installation, maintenance, and service. Every day, Fluke customers stake their reputations on Fluke tools—it’s why they depend on Fluke’s reliability, accuracy, and commitment to help them extend their skills and professionalism.

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* Harvard Business School: The state of EV charging in America

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

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