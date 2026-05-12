The Iridium Celebrates Les Paul’s Birthday with a Weeklong Tribute, June 9–15, 2026

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Iridium, New York City's legendary home of jazz, rock, and blues, announces Les Paul Birthday Week, a seven-night celebration honoring the life and legacy of guitar pioneer Les Paul, running June 9–15, 2026. The week features some of the world's most celebrated guitarists and pays tribute to Les Paul, who was born on June 9, 1915, and whose Monday Night residency at The Iridium became one of the most beloved traditions in New York City music history.

Les Paul's contributions to the solid-body electric guitar and multitrack recording transformed popular music forever. The Iridium, the stage he called home for over a decade, is the natural setting for this celebration.

"Les Paul's legacy deserves to be celebrated while the artists who knew him, played with him, and were shaped by him are still on the stage. There is no better place than The Iridium," said Olivia Winter, General Manager.

THE LINEUP

June 9 & June 10 — with VIP Meet & Greet Andy Timmons (Blues/Rock) As guitarist for pop-metal band Danger Danger, Timmons toured the world opening for Kiss and Alice Cooper, sold over a million records, and scored two #1 videos on MTV. His solo discography spans seven releases ranging from blazing guitar instrumentals to blues and pop, cementing his reputation as one of the most versatile and technically gifted guitarists of his generation.





June 11 Dan Wilson Quartet featuring Jeff "Tain" Watts (Jazz) Grammy-nominated guitarist Dan Wilson draws on a rich palette of influences — from Wes Montgomery and George Benson to gospel, blues, hip-hop, and beyond. Wilson earned his GRAMMY® Award nomination alongside jazz great Joey DeFrancesco for the Project Freedom album (Mack Avenue Records, 2017), and his quartet featuring the incomparable drummer Jeff "Tain" Watts promises to be one of the week's most electrifying nights.





June 12 Raúl Midón (Jazz/Soul/Folk/Pop) Raúl Midón is a prolific singer-songwriter and virtuoso guitarist whose music blends jazz, soul, folk, and pop into a sound entirely his own. As The New York Times noted, his music suggests “a three-way fusion of Stevie Wonder, Bobby McFerrin, and José Feliciano.” His 14th album, Lost & Found (2024), is a genre-blending collection of original songs he describes as “smooth folk” — rich with alt-pop, jazz, and harmonic depth. Throughout his career, Midón has collaborated with iconic artists including Bill Withers, Herbie Hancock, Terence Blanchard, and Spike Lee, and has received back-to-back Grammy nominations in the Best Jazz Vocal Album category.

June 13, 14 & 15 — Closing Weekend Robben Ford with Oz Noy Organ Trio (Blues/Soul/Rock) A five-time Grammy nominee and one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of the 20th Century (Musician Magazine), Robben Ford has spent half a century pushing the boundaries of jazz, rock, fusion, and blues. Ford was a close personal friend of Les Paul, and in his honor will perform on a guitar personally given to him by Les Paul himself — making these three closing nights a once-in-a-lifetime tribute. Joining him is virtuoso guitarist and composer Oz Noy, whose electrifying fusion of jazz, funk, rock, and blues has earned him worldwide acclaim.





Guitar Sweepstakes

In partnership with the Les Paul Foundation and Gibson Gives, the Iridium is giving away a Gibson Les Paul guitar signed by all of the artists performing during Les Paul's Birthday Week Tribute and two complimentary tickets to the June 15th Robben Ford with Oz Noy Organ Trio. To enter, fans can visit theiridium.com/gibson-les-paul-giveaway. The winner will be announced June 9th, 2026.

Tickets & Information

Tickets and the full schedule are available at Les Paul Week. Follow @theiridium on social media and use #LesPaulWeekNYC for the latest updates and exclusive content.

About The Iridium Located at 1650 Broadway in the heart of New York City, The Iridium is one of the world's premier live music venues, celebrated for its intimate setting and extraordinary acoustics. The Iridium is proudly managed by Lessing’s Hospitality Group, a family-owned company with more than 135 years of hospitality expertise. Lessing’s brings its signature standard of operations to one of New York’s most storied live music destinations. For more information, visit www.theiridium.com or www.lessings.com.

For press inquiries, interview requests, or media credentials, please contact The Iridium 1650 Broadway, New York, NY 10019 | www.theiridium.com | @theiridium

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