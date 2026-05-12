OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC PRESS RELEASE, May 12, 2026, at 15.30 P.M EEST





REMINDER: Invitation to Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Capital Markets Day on May 19, 2026

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) invites analysts, institutional investors and media representatives to its first Capital Markets Day on Tuesday May 19 in Helsinki. The event will be held in English.

The CMD will provide an update on the Bank’s growth strategy and new financial targets up to 2029, which were announced in January 2026. There will be a detailed review of its business operations, current operating environment, and risk management.

The program will be led by Karri Alameri, CEO, together with the members of the management team, including:

Sasu Sihvonen, Chief Risk Officer

Kalle Virtanen, Chief Operating Officer

Markus Lauri, Head of Branch Network

Ville Rissanen, Chief Digital Information Officer

Sarianna Liiri, Chief Financial Officer





The schedule for the CMD is (EEST):

12.00-13.00 Registration and lunch

13.00-16.00 Presentations and webcast

16.00-17.30 Networking with OmaSp’s management

Venue: Sanomatalo, Flik Studio Eliel, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki Finland

Webcast starting at 13.00 EEST. You can follow on the live webcast via omasp.fi/en/investors.

There will also be an opportunity to ask questions online.

A recording of the webcast will be available after the event via omasp.fi/en/investors.

Please register by May 15 to attend the CMD here.

A more detailed agenda can be found at Capital Markets Day 2026 | Oma Savings Bank





For more information, please contact:

Pirjetta Soikkeli, Chief Communications Officer,

Tel. +358 40 750 0093

E-mail pirjetta.soikkeli@omasp.fi

We warmly welcome you to OmaSp’s Capital Markets Day!

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Investor Relations

--

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and SME customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediate products include credit, investment, and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp’s core idea is to provide personal service to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer a premium-level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel are committed, and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with varied tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.