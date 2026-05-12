ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces ROG Masters North America 2026, an Open Esports Tournament for Players in Canada and U.S.

KEY POINTS

ROG Masters comes to North America : ROG invites gamers to compete in an online and offline esports tournament celebrating ROG’s 20th anniversary

: ROG invites gamers to compete in an online and offline esports tournament celebrating ROG’s 20th anniversary Choose your battleground : Players can register for organized tournament play in either VALORANT ™ or Street Fighter 6 ™

: Players can register for organized tournament play in either VALORANT or Street Fighter 6 Road to Game Con Canada : Online qualifiers take place May 30–31, with the top 4 VALORANT ™ teams and top 8 Street Fighter 6 ™ players advancing to the live finals at Game Con Canada, in Edmonton, Alberta on June 21, 2026

: Online qualifiers take place May 30–31, with the top 4 VALORANT teams and top 8 Street Fighter 6 players advancing to the live finals at Game Con Canada, in Edmonton, Alberta on June 21, 2026 US$10,000 prize pool: Competitors will battle for a combined US$10,000 prize pool, split evenly between VALORANT™ and Street Fighter 6™





TORONTO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced ROG Masters North America 2026, an online esports tournament inviting eligible gamers across Canada and the United States to compete in VALORANT™ and Street Fighter 6™ for a chance to win a share of the US$10,000 cash prize pool and take the stage live at Game Con Canada in Edmonton, Alberta.

Registration is now open for both tournament titles, with dedicated sign-up pages available for each competition:

VALORANT Registration: https://ca.rog.gg/ROGMasters2026_Valorant

Street Fighter 6 Registration: https://ca.rog.gg/RogMasters2026_SF6

Created as part of ROG’s 20th anniversary celebration, ROG Masters North America 2026 brings together competitive players, rising talent, and gaming communities under one challenge: For Those Who Dare. Players will begin their journey through online qualifiers on May 30–31, 2026, with the best competitors advancing to the offline finals taking place live at Game Con Canada on June 21, 2026.

“ROG has always been built around those who dare to push the limits of gaming, compete harder, and create unforgettable moments,” said Shawn Chang, General Manager, System Business Group, ASUS North America. “With ROG Masters North America 2026, we’re excited to give players across Canada and North America a platform to test their skills online, connect with the community, and compete live on stage at Game Con Canada.”

Choose your battleground: VALORANT™ or Street Fighter 6™

ROG Masters North America 2026 gives competitors two ways to enter the arena. Players can team up for tactical 5v5 competition in VALORANT™ or take the battle to the streets as solo competitors in Street Fighter 6™.

For VALORANT™ players who do not yet have a team, ROG Masters will also support a free agent pool. Players can sign up as free agents, allowing team captains to review the pool and build rosters, or connect with other competitors through the official ROG Masters Discord. Players who are not selected by a team captain may be randomly placed with other available players to compete, making it accessible for all.

The VALORANT™ tournament will feature online qualifiers to determine the top 4 teams, who will advance to the offline finals at Game Con Canada. Street Fighter 6™ competitors will compete in online qualifiers to determine the top 8 players, who will also qualify for the live finals in Edmonton.

From online qualifiers to the Game Con Canada stage

Registration for ROG Masters North America 2026 is open until May 30, 2026. Online qualifiers will take place from May 30 to May 31, 2026, with qualified players and teams moving on to the offline finals at Game Con Canada in Edmonton, Alberta on June 21, 2026.

Fans will also be able to follow the action live. The event will be livestreamed, with broadcast details and updates to be shared through official ROG channels. Players and community casters are also encouraged to stream their matches and use #ROGMastersNA for a chance to be featured by ASUS ROG Canada.

Prize pool

ROG Masters North America 2026 features a combined US$10,000 prize pool, split evenly between VALORANT™ and Street Fighter 6™. Online qualifier winners will also receive complimentary 3-day passes to Game Con Canada.

VALORANT™ Prize Pool: US$5,000

Placement Cash Prize Additional Prize 1st Place US$2,500 6 x 3-day Game Con Canada passes 2nd Place US$1,500 6 x 3-day Game Con Canada passes 3rd Place US$1,000 6 x 3-day Game Con Canada passes 4th Place - 6 x 3-day Game Con Canada passes



Street Fighter 6™ Prize Pool: US$5,000

Placement Cash Prize Additional Prize 1st Place US$2,500 1 x 3-day Game Con Canada pass 2nd Place US$1,500 1 x 3-day Game Con Canada pass 3rd Place US$750 1 x 3-day Game Con Canada pass 4th Place US$250 1 x 3-day Game Con Canada pass 5th-8th Place - 1 x 3-day Game Con Canada pass



Event schedule

ROG Masters North America 2026 Schedule

Stage Date / Details Registration Period Open until May 30, 2026 Online Qualifiers May 30-31, 2026 Offline Finals June 21, 2026, live at Game Con Canada in Edmonton, Alberta and livestreaming online



Registration and event details

Registration for ROG Masters North America 2026 is open to eligible players residing in Canada and the United States. Players can visit the ROG Masters North America 2026 homepage for general event information, register for their preferred tournament title through the dedicated VALORANT™ and Street Fighter 6™ registration pages, and join the official ROG Masters Discord for tournament updates, team formation, free-agent coordination, and official communications.

Qualified players and teams advancing to the offline finals at Game Con Canada in Edmonton are responsible for arranging and covering their own transportation, accommodations, and related travel expenses to and within Edmonton for the competition.

For full tournament rules, eligibility requirements, match settings, and prize conditions, participants should refer to the official ROG Masters North America 2026 rulebook. Final broadcast details will be shared through ROG channels.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ROG Masters North America 2026 Homepage: https://ca.rog.gg/ROGMasters2026

VALORANT Tournament Registration: https://ca.rog.gg/ROGMasters2026_Valorant

Street Fighter 6 Tournament Registration: https://ca.rog.gg/RogMasters2026_SF6

ROG Masters Discord: https://ca.rog.gg/ROGMasters_Discord

Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ROG Homepage: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS Store: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/store/

ROG Gaming Laptops: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops-group/

ROG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asusrog

ROG Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/asus_rog

ASUS Global News: https://www.asus.com/news

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/asus

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bc4b051-dfd2-4ffe-945e-51ed6c8f7f8c