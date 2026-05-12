Alternative Ballistics to Host Non-Deal Roadshow Webinar on May 19, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) (“ALBC” or the “Company”), a public safety technology company focused on reducing risk and preserving life in critical incidents, will host a non-deal roadshow webinar on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

During the webinar, Chief Executive Officer Steve Luna, Chairperson Vanessa Luna, and Chief Operating Officer Jason LeBlanc will provide an overview of the Company, its proprietary ballistic technology, market opportunity, recent operational progress, and strategic growth initiatives.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Alternative Ballistics Corporation Non-Deal Roadshow Webinar

Date: May 19, 2026

May 19, 2026 Time: 1:30 p.m. Eastern time

1:30 p.m. Eastern time Webcast: ALBC Non-Deal Roadshow Webinar





Please join at least five minutes before the start of the webinar to ensure timely participation. A replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the end of the webinar using the link above. For assistance accessing the replay, please contact ALBC@mzgroup.us.

About Alternative Ballistics Corporation

Alternative Ballistics Corporation is a public safety technology company that manufactures and sells patented, less-lethal solutions designed to preserve life, reduce risk, and protect individuals in high-stress situations. The Alternative® is a patented system intended to bridge the capability gap between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force by providing a controlled force option designed to de-escalate critical incidents. The Company plans to introduce a consumer-focused version of its technology to the U.S. commercial market under The Home Defense™ brand. This offering is intended to provide individuals with an additional, less-lethal self-defense option designed to establish intent, reduce potential liability, and help mitigate the risk of severe or fatal outcomes prior to the use of lethal force. For more information, please visit www.alternativeballistics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of ALBC’s management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “potential,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “optimistic” or “may” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management’s current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review ALBC’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

info@alternativeballistics.com

www.alternativeballistics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group – MZ North America

305-341-9451

ALBC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us