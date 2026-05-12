Duos Edge AI to Host Waco Edge Data Center Open House

WACO, Texas, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Edge AI, Inc . (“Duos Edge AI”), a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), will host an open house in Waco, Texas on Thursday, May 21, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, to showcase its newly operational Edge Data Center (“EDC”) infrastructure serving Region 12 Education Service Center , Waco, and the broader Central Texas market.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM CT

Location: Waco EDC 2101 W. Loop 340 Waco, TX 76712

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The open house will provide invited guests, partners, community leaders, business representatives, education stakeholders, and industry representatives an opportunity to explore how edge data centers enable faster connectivity, localized computing power, AI readiness, and long-term digital growth.

The Waco deployment is designed to serve as a highly secure, scalable, local computing hub supporting high-performance compute, network infrastructure, artificial intelligence workloads, education technology, telemedicine, electronic health record systems, enterprise applications, and disaster recovery solutions. The facility will support 77 school districts and 12 counties across the Region 12 footprint. Guests are encouraged to attend, tour the facility, and learn more about Duos Edge AI and the growing role of EDCs.

This deployment represents a significant step in Duos Edge AI’s continued rollout of modular edge data centers designed to bring high-performance computing, low-latency connectivity, and scalable digital infrastructure closer to where data is created and consumed.

“Waco plays a key role in Duos Edge AI’s growth strategy,” said Doug Recker , CEO of Duos Edge AI and Duos Technologies Group, Inc. “With this deployment, we’re delivering reliable, localized computing resources closer to the schools, businesses, carriers, and communities that rely on them. We’re honored to contribute to the advancement of digital infrastructure in Waco and across Central Texas.”

The event will highlight how Duos Edge AI’s modular EDC model can be rapidly deployed, seamlessly integrated with existing network infrastructure, and positioned closer to end users than traditional data center environments. By bringing compute power to the edge, Duos Edge AI is helping reduce latency, improve service readiness, and support the growing demand for real-time applications across education, healthcare, business, mobility, and emerging AI use cases.

To learn more about Duos Edge AI, visit www.duosedge.ai .

To learn more about Duos Technologies Group, visit www.duostech.com .

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers, and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com , www.duosedge.ai and www.duosenergycorp.com .

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime and onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai .

About Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is a business leadership organization supporting economic development, workforce and talent initiatives, public policy, business growth, and community advancement across the Greater Waco area. The Chamber is located in Waco, Texas and works to strengthen the region as a place for businesses, residents, and communities to grow. For more information, visit www.wacochamber.com.

Media Contact

Duos Edge AI

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+1.914.315.6424

duosedge@imillerpr.com