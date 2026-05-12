Canadian Phosphate Ltd to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 21st

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Phosphate (ASX:CP8), based in Canada, focused on phosphate exploration and mine development, today announced that Daniel Gleeson, CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 21st, 2026.

DATE: May 21st, 2026

TIME: 2:45pm ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for In-person 1x1 meetings: May 21st

Schedule in-person 1x1 meetings here





Available for Virtual 1x1 meetings: May 22nd – 27th

Schedule virtual 1x1 meetings here





This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email greg@otcmarkets.com for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

CP8 executes Letter of Intent with Novaphos to advance phosphate processing in Canada

CP8 appoints experienced advisory team to drive phosphate mine-to-market strategy

CP8 Secures Exploration Permit for its Wapiti project, BC, Canada.

CP8 Appoints Experienced Mining Executive Peter Doyle to Board



About Canadian Phosphate

Canadian Phosphate Limited (ASX:CP8) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the only sedimentary rock phosphate projects in British Columbia, Canada- Wapiti and Fernie. Phosphate is a key component of fertilizer and Lithium Iron Phosphate battery production, of which Canada imports 99% of its needs from around the world. Leveraging its economical access to critical inputs for processing rock phosphate, in sulfur, natural gas and hydro-electricity, in combination with its proximity to western Canadian agriculture, are focused on a vertically integrated mine to market strategy.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Canadian Phosphate

Daniel Gleeson

CEO

Canadian Phosphate Limited

+1 (630) 269 6276 | +61 (0) 427 476 774

daniel.gleeson@canadianphosphate.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com