Canadian Phosphate Ltd to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 21st

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Phosphate (ASX:CP8), based in Canada, focused on phosphate exploration and mine development, today announced that Daniel Gleeson, CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 21st, 2026.
DATE: May 21st, 2026
TIME: 2:45pm ET
Available for In-person 1x1 meetings: May 21st
- Schedule in-person 1x1 meetings here
Available for Virtual 1x1 meetings: May 22nd – 27th
- Schedule virtual 1x1 meetings here
This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email greg@otcmarkets.com for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
Recent Company Highlights
- CP8 executes Letter of Intent with Novaphos to advance phosphate processing in Canada
- CP8 appoints experienced advisory team to drive phosphate mine-to-market strategy
- CP8 Secures Exploration Permit for its Wapiti project, BC, Canada.
- CP8 Appoints Experienced Mining Executive Peter Doyle to Board
About Canadian Phosphate
Canadian Phosphate Limited (ASX:CP8) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the only sedimentary rock phosphate projects in British Columbia, Canada- Wapiti and Fernie. Phosphate is a key component of fertilizer and Lithium Iron Phosphate battery production, of which Canada imports 99% of its needs from around the world. Leveraging its economical access to critical inputs for processing rock phosphate, in sulfur, natural gas and hydro-electricity, in combination with its proximity to western Canadian agriculture, are focused on a vertically integrated mine to market strategy.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
CONTACTS:
Canadian Phosphate
Daniel Gleeson
CEO
Canadian Phosphate Limited
+1 (630) 269 6276 | +61 (0) 427 476 774
daniel.gleeson@canadianphosphate.com
Virtual Investor Conferences
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com