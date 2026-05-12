Fortis Life Sciences Awards 2026 AbNano® VHH Discovery Grant to Deliver Biosciences for Targeted Drug Delivery Research

BOSTON and LONDON, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Life Sciences and Deliver Biosciences today announced that Fortis named Deliver Biosciences as the inaugural recipient of the 2026 Fortis Grant Series. The Fortis Grant featured AbNano VHH Discovery services as an initiative to create greater opportunities for organizations using new technologies to develop high-potential therapeutic programs.

Many serious diseases remain difficult to treat because the biological targets that drive them are often difficult to access with conventional antibodies. Large antibody formats can struggle to penetrate dense tissues such as solid tumors, limiting their therapeutic potential. VHH antibodies offer a promising alternative. Their smaller size, low immunogenicity, and stability can help them move through tissue more effectively, bind with precision, and support new classes of treatments.

For researchers and drug developers, this enables faster development timelines, reduced biological barriers, enhanced targeting precision, and new opportunities across cancer, autoimmune disease, gene therapy, and targeted drug delivery.

The Fortis Grant Series gives academic institutions, nonprofit organizations, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies access to antibody discovery services that are often too costly or specialized to build internally.

“Many of the next breakthroughs in medicine will come from scientists solving difficult biological problems in areas such as cancer, immune disease and gene therapy,” said Chris Woodward, senior director of sales and marketing, antibody solutions, at Fortis Life Sciences. “The grant series accelerates that work by providing the discovery expertise and antibody technologies needed to turn promising science into therapeutic candidates.”

Fortis reviewed applications from organizations worldwide and evaluated proposals based on scientific merit, innovation, feasibility, and potential downstream impact. The submission from George Tetley and Deliver Biosciences was selected as the winner.

Deliver Biosciences is developing targeted drug delivery technologies designed to bring therapies directly to intended cells to support future therapeutic strategies for diseases including HIV, sickle cell disease, and neurodegenerative disorders.

“Access to advanced discovery infrastructure can significantly influence what an emerging biotechnology company can pursue and how efficiently it can generate data, evaluate targets, and prioritize development paths,” said George Tetley, Ph.D., co-founder and chief scientific officer of Deliver Biosciences. “We look forward to applying AbNano capabilities to advance our work in in vivo CAR-T and gene therapy, with the goal of bringing new therapies to patients.”

About Fortis Life Sciences

Established in 2020, Fortis Life Sciences integrates specialized life science companies including Abcore, Arista Biologicals, Bethyl Laboratories, Empirical Bioscience, IPOC, nanoComposix and Vector Biolabs to help organizations move from discovery to commercialization with greater speed, continuity and control. By providing premium products, custom services and deep technical expertise, Fortis helps partners create, validate and manufacture proprietary solutions for complex scientific and operational requirements. Fortis serves organizations worldwide through a growing global footprint, including multiple cGMP-compliant manufacturing sites certified to ISO 13485. Learn more at fortislife.com

About Deliver Biosciences

Deliver Biosciences develops targeted nanoparticle delivery vectors designed to transport a broad range of therapeutic payloads safely and efficiently to specific cells in vivo, with a lead candidate progressing towards clinic for in vivo CAR-T therapy. Its platform is built to support cell reprogramming and next-generation modalities including gene editing, immunotherapy, and precision medicine. The company’s focus spans cancer immunotherapy, with long-term applications in autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and cardiovascular diseases where significant unmet medical needs remain. Learn more at deliverbio.com

Media Contact:

Nick Bartosik

Marketing Specialist

Fortis Life Sciences

nbartosik@fortislife.com