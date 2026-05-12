IBN Announces Latest Episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast featuring Justin Hanka, CEO of MindBio Therapeutics Corp.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The TechMediaWire Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in the tech industry. The TechMediaWire Podcast’s latest episode features Justin Hanka, Founder & CEO of MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO) (OTCQB: MBQIF), a biotechnology company commercializing AI-driven voice technology for drug and alcohol intoxication detection.

To begin the interview, Hanka described MindBio’s work using voice as a biomarker to detect drug and alcohol intoxication through non-invasive AI-driven analysis.

“The human voice and our speech are a remarkable indicator of what’s going on inside the body,” he said. “It’s a non-invasive way of predicting and detecting internal health and disease states. Over the last many years, we’ve been doing drug and alcohol research and collecting a lot of speech and voice data, and as machine learning and AI technologies have advanced, we’re able to detect what’s going on in the body — particularly drug and alcohol intoxication — just by analyzing the voice.”

Hanka addressed the limitations of traditional drug and alcohol testing methods and how his company’s approach differs.

“The current methodologies for detecting drugs and alcohol are invasive. They involve taking some kind of swab test for drugs, a blood test, a urine sample, a hair sample or a breathalyzer. In law enforcement and workplace health and safety environments where organizations are interested in whether or not someone is intoxicated, our solution is a scalable way to do drug and alcohol detection in the ambient environment.”

He then discussed the company’s initial commercial focus within regulated workplace environments, particularly the mining sector.

“In the mining industry, drug and alcohol use is a real problem. Regulators mandate testing, and management is incentivized to keep workplaces safe. As high as 25% of workplace accidents are caused by drug and alcohol intoxication either directly or indirectly… It’s very difficult to stop thousands of employees coming on-site, so these companies currently have a random testing protocol. We’ll be able to dramatically increase the rate at which testing is done on site, at the gate or randomly throughout the workplace.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith for a conversation with Justin Hanka, Founder & CEO of MindBio Therapeutics, as he discusses the company’s AI-driven voice detection technology, workplace deployment strategy and its objectives for 2026.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.techmediawire.com

The latest installment of The TechMediaWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 20 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About MindBio Therapeutics Corp.

MindBio is a biotechnology company that is commercializing AI prediction technologies for drug and alcohol intoxication detection via voice analysis. The AI prediction model uses over 50 million data points to predict alcohol intoxication with remarkable accuracy, just by using the human voice. The company is developing an enterprise platform including Edge-AI kiosks integrating bespoke hardware and software for the detection of drug and alcohol intoxication using the human voice and AI in a range of enterprise environments including the mining industry, aviation, construction and law enforcement.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.MindBioTherapeutics.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com